Cayla Koerner soccer action

News-Gazette file photo

Mahomet-Seymour's Cayla Koerner, left, and the Bulldogs are 3-1 heading into Saturday's home match with Morton.

 News-Gazette file photo
Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 3-1 Cayla Koerner (far left) and Bulldogs have won their last three ahead of Saturday tilt with Morton.

2. Champaign Central 1-1 Maroons presently are on a COVID-19 pause, picked up their first victory on April 21 against Mattoon.

3. St. Thomas More 1-0 Sabers began season by outlasting Olympia but stumbled versus Bloomington Central Catholic next.

4. Arthur Christian School 1-0-2 Conquering Riders handled bigger school Charleston before tying with Monticello and Judah Christian.

5. Uni High 0-0 Illineks lone local program still waiting for first match, which comes Monday against Decatur Lutheran.

6. Danville 1-1 Vikings overcame early deficit to knock off Urbana for first win, visit Champaign Central next week.

7. Monticello 1-2-2 Sages trumped Decatur Lutheran after difficult start, can get back to .500 against Urbana on Saturday.

8. Judah Christian 0-0-1 Tribe’s only result is aforementioned draw to Arthur Christian. A visit to Monticello awaits next week.

9. Urbana 0-3 Tigers came up short in Big 12 meetings with Bloomington and Danville, visit Monticello on Saturday.

10. Centennial 0-3 Chargers still are looking for first goal of the season, hope to get it Saturday versus visiting St. Teresa.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos