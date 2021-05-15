RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-1 1 Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders, earning a 1-0 win over Morton on Thursday ahead of match with St. Teresa.
2. Champaign Central 6-2-1 2 Maroons have posted a 5-0-1 mark in their last six matches, look to keep it going Saturday morning at Urbana.
3. St. Thomas More 3-2-2 3 Sabers shut out Illini Prairie foe Olympia two days after drawing with nonconference rival Judah Christian.
4. Danville 2-6 6 Vikings move up the rankings after thumping Uni High, though they’re largely struggling in Big 12 matches.
5. Uni High 3-2-1 4 Illineks seeking to get back on track after winning just once in last four matches, host Centennial on Saturday.
6. Monticello 4-5-3 5 Sages looking to improve following losses to Olympia, Bloomington Central Catholic after big win versus Meridian.
7. Arthur Christian School 3-4-2 8 Conquering Riders getting healthy again after wins against Heritage Christian (Ind.) and Meridian, visit Danville next.
8. Judah Christian 1-1-2 7 Tribe may have turned corner with tie against St. Thomas More, faces Monticello for second time on Tuesday.
9. Centennial 1-7 10 Chargers snagged their first victoron Tuesday by rolling past Peoria, will try to grab another at Uni High on Saturday.
10. Urbana 1-7 9 Tigers have been shut out in last three matches, but will attempt to turn tide Saturday against Champaign Central.