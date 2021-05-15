judah soc
St. Thomas More’s Tatum DeVriese (3) and Judah’s Katie Bryant (16) and Judah’s Hannah Jackson (21) in a girls prep soccer game at Judah’s Field of Dreams in Champaign on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-1 1 Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders, earning a 1-0 win over Morton on Thursday ahead of match with St. Teresa.

2. Champaign Central 6-2-1 2 Maroons have posted a 5-0-1 mark in their last six matches, look to keep it going Saturday morning at Urbana.

3. St. Thomas More 3-2-2 3 Sabers shut out Illini Prairie foe Olympia two days after drawing with nonconference rival Judah Christian.

4. Danville 2-6 6 Vikings move up the rankings after thumping Uni High, though they’re largely struggling in Big 12 matches.

5. Uni High 3-2-1 4 Illineks seeking to get back on track after winning just once in last four matches, host Centennial on Saturday.

6. Monticello 4-5-3 5 Sages looking to improve following losses to Olympia, Bloomington Central Catholic after big win versus Meridian.

7. Arthur Christian School 3-4-2 8 Conquering Riders getting healthy again after wins against Heritage Christian (Ind.) and Meridian, visit Danville next.

8. Judah Christian 1-1-2 7 Tribe may have turned corner with tie against St. Thomas More, faces Monticello for second time on Tuesday.

9. Centennial 1-7 10 Chargers snagged their first victoron Tuesday by rolling past Peoria, will try to grab another at Uni High on Saturday.

10. Urbana 1-7 9 Tigers have been shut out in last three matches, but will attempt to turn tide Saturday against Champaign Central.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

