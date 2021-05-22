RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 12-1 1 Bulldogs still haven’t lost since first match, face Class 2A No. 1 Chatham Glenwood on Saturday.
2. Champaign Central 8-4-1 2 Maroons rebounded from loss to Mt. Zion by knocking off St. Teresa, host Charleston next.
3. St. Thomas More 5-3-2 3 Sabers picked up narrow victory over rival Monticello ahead of match with Warrensburg-Latham.
4. Danville 4-6 4 Vikings romped past Big 12 foe Centennial and have won last two, visit Bloomington soon.
5. Uni High 5-4-1 5 Illineks staved off Arthur Christian and have rematch next week, after facing Judah Christian.
6. Monticello 5-7-3 6 Sages slipped to St. Thomas More after win against Judah Christian, host Chillicothe IVC next.
7. Judah Christian 2-3-2 8 Tribe ended two-match skid with rout of Meridian, draws Arthur Christian, Uni High this week.
8. Arthur Christian School 3-7-2 7 Conquering Riders are on a three-match losing streak, will try to end it at Judah Christian.
9. Centennial 1-10 9 Chargers close out regular season with a pair of Big 12 enemies: Peoria N.D. and Urbana.
10. Urbana 1-10 10 Tigers will attempt to end six-match drought when stopping by Normal West on Tuesday.