RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 14-2 1 Bulldogs must win just one match to earn regional title, either against Lincoln or Danville.
2. Champaign Central 11-4-2 2 Maroons close regular season versus Richland County, then host Centennial in regional.
3. St. Thomas More 6-4-2 3 Sabers also received a bye into regional finals and already know they’ll face Uni High.
4. Danville 4-7-1 4 Vikings have gone 2-1-1 in their last four matches entering regional semifinal with Lincoln.
5. Uni High 8-5-1 5 Illineks won their regional semifinal over Decatur Lutheran by forfeit to earn date with STM.
6. Monticello 6-9-3 6 Sages will attempt to conclude two-match skid when they host Olympia in regional semis.
7. Arthur Christian School 5-8-2 8 Conquering Riders fell to Uni High on Friday and are not involved in IHSA postseason.
8. Judah Christian 2-5-2 7 Tribe also isn’t competing in IHSA state series, with roster too small to contest matches.
9. Urbana 2-11 10 Tigers defeated rival Centennial this week, must battle Bloomington for regional final berth.
10. Centennial 1-11 9 Chargers will try to avenge earlier loss to Champaign Central during regional semifinal match.
COMING SUNDAY: Likas takes a closer look at the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer team and its chances at breaking through the sectional championship ceiling.