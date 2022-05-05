Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 16-1 1 Bulldogs picked up consecutive wins over Mattoon and Taylorville, have won Apollo Conference.

2. Champaign Central 8-6 2 Maroons have big match on deck Thursday against Normal West — potential regional final foe.

3. Urbana 4-7-2 3 Tigers haven’t lost in their last three outings ahead of visit to Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday.

4. Uni High 8-6 6 Illineks see Warrensburg-Latham on Thursday. Squads could meet in a regional semifinal soon.

5. Monticello 9-8-3 4 Sages are scheduled to conclude their regular season against Bloomington Central Catholic.

6. Danville 4-9-2 5 Vikings receive tough 1-2 punch before playoffs, taking on Normal Community, Normal West.

7. Centennial 4-11-2 7 Chargers end Big 12 slate with Peoria before a solid nonconference match versus Mt. Zion.

8. St. Thomas More 5-11-2 8 Sabers can ensure they finish Illini Prairie play above .500 by defeating Olympia on Thursday.

9. Arthur Christian 5-7-3 9 Conquering Riders — not IHSA eligible — ended season Monday with win over Judah Christian.

10. Judah Christian 0-7-3 10 Tribe nearly secured first victory on Tuesday, couldn’t close out Decatur Lutheran in second half.

More preps coverage inside — Spring Sports Extra page on C-2 | Highlights from Wednesday’s local competition on C-5

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos