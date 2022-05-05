RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 16-1 1 Bulldogs picked up consecutive wins over Mattoon and Taylorville, have won Apollo Conference.
2. Champaign Central 8-6 2 Maroons have big match on deck Thursday against Normal West — potential regional final foe.
3. Urbana 4-7-2 3 Tigers haven’t lost in their last three outings ahead of visit to Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday.
4. Uni High 8-6 6 Illineks see Warrensburg-Latham on Thursday. Squads could meet in a regional semifinal soon.
5. Monticello 9-8-3 4 Sages are scheduled to conclude their regular season against Bloomington Central Catholic.
6. Danville 4-9-2 5 Vikings receive tough 1-2 punch before playoffs, taking on Normal Community, Normal West.
7. Centennial 4-11-2 7 Chargers end Big 12 slate with Peoria before a solid nonconference match versus Mt. Zion.
8. St. Thomas More 5-11-2 8 Sabers can ensure they finish Illini Prairie play above .500 by defeating Olympia on Thursday.
9. Arthur Christian 5-7-3 9 Conquering Riders — not IHSA eligible — ended season Monday with win over Judah Christian.
10. Judah Christian 0-7-3 10 Tribe nearly secured first victory on Tuesday, couldn’t close out Decatur Lutheran in second half.
