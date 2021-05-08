RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 1 Bulldogs outscored Taylorville, Mt. Zion and Lincoln by 23-1 margin, last topped Rochester.
2. Champaign Central 3-2 2 Maroons dispatched St. Thomas More on Friday and take on rival Centennial on Saturday.
3. St. Thomas More 2-2-1 3 Sabers’ last two results are tie with Monticello, loss to Central ahead of visit to St. Teresa.
4. Uni High 2-1 5 Illineks cruised past Decatur Lutheran and Meridian but then were shut down by St. Teresa.
5. Monticello 3-2-3 7 Sages looking much better since 0-2-2 start, posting wins against Urbana and Judah Christian.
6. Danville 1-3 6 Vikings will attempt to acquire their second victory when trekking to Mattoon on Monday.
7. Judah Christian 1-1-1 8 Tribe secured its first success this season by thumping Meridian, hosts St. Thomas More next.
8. Arthur Christian School 1-4-2 4 Conquering Riders faced rugged competition at NACA tournament in East Ridge, Tenn.
9. Urbana 1-5 9 Hannah Null (right) and Tigers romped past Big 12 foe Peoria to get in win column for first time.
10. Centennial 0-5 10 Chargers have gotten off to slow start, can reverse trend Saturday against Champaign Central.