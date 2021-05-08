Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.