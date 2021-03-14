RK., TEAM COMMENT
1. GCMS Falcons — who open four-game slate on March 20 at home against Fieldcrest — led by Division I prospect Aidan Laughery and two-way standout Isaiah Chatman.
2. Prairie Central Hawks return a bulk of their starting lineup from a Class 4A quarterfinal run in 2019, including All-State selection Josh Woodrey. Open on March 19 at Rantoul.
3. Unity Rockets have talented seniors to replace from 2019 team that went 9-2 ahead of March 20 home opener against Olympia, but running back Hank Cain returns.
4. Tuscola Never underestimate Warriors any year, though they too will be dealing with the graduation of several key players before season opener March 19 at Central A&M.
5. Danville Vikings kick off March 20 against Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field and will be motivated after coach Marcus Forrest’s offseason heart transplant.
6. ALAH Knights open March 19 at Cumberland and should return standout Ben Carroll, along with other contributors like Kaden Feagin, Billy Fifer and Jack Martin.
7. BHRA Blue Devils are another group that lost a talented senior class. Tight end/defensive end Eric Watson leads returnees ahead of March 20 opener at Maroa-Forsyth.
8. Watseka Warriors, who open March 20 at home against Momence, bring back All-Area first-team linebacker Tylor Durflinger, plus Drew Wittenborn and Jameson Cluver.
9. Arcola Purple Riders had extra time to bulk up after losing strong senior class, with quarterback Beau Jones at the forefront, before season opener March 19 at Tri-County.
10. Fisher Bunnies have built a winning culture recently, with first-round playoff wins each of last two years. Their first game this spring is March 20 at home against Westville.