RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 8-2 2 Bulldogs swept doubleheaders with Lincoln and Effingham to open Apollo Conference play perfect.
2. Champaign Central 9-2 1 Maroons recovered from loss to Peoria Richwoods by fending off Normal West. Danville is up next.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-2 3 Spartans beat Olympia to secure fourth consecutive win, will host Villa Grove on Wednesday.
4. Unity 12-2 4 Rockets defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda in good Monday matchup, now have won nine in a row.
5. BHRA 8-5 7 Blue Devils worked around Armstrong-Potomac after loss to Maroa-Forsyth that ended win streak.
6. Monticello 9-4 5 Sages ended two-game skid by defeating St. Thomas More, bring Mattoon to town on Tuesday.
7. Milford 6-2 6 Bearcats bounced back from first two losses of season by knocking off Schlarman on Monday.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-4-1 8 Panthers were topped by Unity, have more tough foes on horizon in Westville, St. Joseph-Ogden.
9. Westville 8-4 9 Tigers turned away Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and have won their last seven games.
10. LeRoy 6-3 NR Panthers claimed a doubleheader sweep over ALAH before earning a victory versus Heyworth.