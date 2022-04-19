bbHSsjo
Buy Now

St. Joseph-Ogden's Hayden Brazelton (5) in a prep baseball game at Centennial High School in Champaign on Friday, April 15, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 13-2 2 Maroons won their own Charlie Due Tournament by knocking off Marshall and LaSalle-Peru in the wood-bat event.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 10-3 1 Bulldogs split a conference doubleheader with Charleston and have won six of their last seven games overall.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-2 3 Spartans beat Centennial and Prairie Central leading up to an intriguing Tuesday matchup versus Oakwood.

4. Unity 16-2 4 Rockets are riding a 13-game win streak after Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader sweep of Hoopeston Area.

5. BHRA 11-5 5 Blue Devils tripped up VVC rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Monday to extend win streak to four games.

6. Monticello 10-5 6 Sages came up a run short versus Illini Prairie opponent Unity, are slated to meet up-and-down Salt Fork on Wednesday.

7. LeRoy 9-3 10 Panthers have scored double-digit runs in current five-game win streak and host Hartsburg-Emden on Tuesday.

8. Westville 9-6 9 Tigers lost two straight to Centennial and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ahead of Tuesday’s game with Tri-County.

9. Milford 8-4 7 Bearcats took half of a doubleheader with Beecher to end a two-game skid and will host Clifton Central on Tuesday.

10. GCMS 5-4 NR Falcons bounced back from losses to Mahomet-Seymour and Milford with a triumph versus El Paso-Gridley.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos