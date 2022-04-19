RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 13-2 2 Maroons won their own Charlie Due Tournament by knocking off Marshall and LaSalle-Peru in the wood-bat event.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 10-3 1 Bulldogs split a conference doubleheader with Charleston and have won six of their last seven games overall.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-2 3 Spartans beat Centennial and Prairie Central leading up to an intriguing Tuesday matchup versus Oakwood.
4. Unity 16-2 4 Rockets are riding a 13-game win streak after Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader sweep of Hoopeston Area.
5. BHRA 11-5 5 Blue Devils tripped up VVC rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Monday to extend win streak to four games.
6. Monticello 10-5 6 Sages came up a run short versus Illini Prairie opponent Unity, are slated to meet up-and-down Salt Fork on Wednesday.
7. LeRoy 9-3 10 Panthers have scored double-digit runs in current five-game win streak and host Hartsburg-Emden on Tuesday.
8. Westville 9-6 9 Tigers lost two straight to Centennial and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ahead of Tuesday’s game with Tri-County.
9. Milford 8-4 7 Bearcats took half of a doubleheader with Beecher to end a two-game skid and will host Clifton Central on Tuesday.
10. GCMS 5-4 NR Falcons bounced back from losses to Mahomet-Seymour and Milford with a triumph versus El Paso-Gridley.