RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 19-2 3 Tyler Altenbaumer is fun to watch on mound. So are Spartans during their 11-game win streak.
2. Unity 19-2 4 Tyler Hensch and Blake Kimball have Rockets rolling. Unity is 16-0 since March 19. Impressive.
3. Champaign Central 16-4 1 Jake Munroe and Maroons still solid even after close losses Springfield SHG, Peoria Notre Dame.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 13-3 2 Bulldogs are much more than just Purdue committ Blake Wolters. Just ask Taylorville.
5. Monticello 14-5 6 Coach Chris Jones picked up his 200th win last Thursday. Sages made it No. 201 on Monday.
6. BHRA 14-5 5 Blue Devils lead Vermilion Valley Conference thanks to Tuff Elson, Dawson Dodd and others.
7. LeRoy 13-4 7 Nine-game win streak ended Monday. But Tanner Holoch and Panthers are capable of another run.
8. Westville 14-6 8 Landen Haurez and Tigers have scored at least 10 runs in 11 games. No surprise, they’re all wins.
9. Oakwood 10-8 NR Comets are the definition of streaky. But when Dalton Hobick and Co. are on, watch out.
10. St. Thomas More 5-6 NR Even with losing record, no 1A team wants to see Dawson Magrini and STM in the postseason.