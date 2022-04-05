bbHSunity

Unity’s Damian Knoll, left, and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Garrett Huls have helped their respective teams to spots in our latest prep baseball top 10 rankings.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 8-1 2 Maroons took down Newton and Fairfield over weekend, host Peoria Richwoods soon.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 1 Bulldogs worked around Olympia before suffering a setback versus Effingham St. Anthony.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-2 3 Spartans blitzed Teutopolis and Lisle on Saturday but lost to Bloomington CC on Monday.

4. Unity 8-2 4 Rockets have won their last five games, including Monday’s triumph versus rival Rantoul.

5. Monticello 7-2 5 Sages are on a three-game win streak that could grow Wednesday against St. Teresa.

6. Milford 5-0 6 Bearcats are the lone unbeaten local team, beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman last.

7. BHRA 5-4 8 Blue Devils swept Tri-County in doubleheader, then outlasted Oakwood in VVC action.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-3-1 7 Panthers clipped Oakwood and fell to Olympia, start homestand Tuesday against Watseka.

9. Westville 5-4 — Tigers have rallied from 1-4 start, defeating Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area in April.

10. GCMS 3-1 — Falcons defeated Fisher on Monday for third consecutive win, visit Tremont on Wednesday.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

