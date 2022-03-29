RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 3-1 2 Bulldogs won their first three games by a combined 50-3 margin — scoring at least 16 runs in each outing — before dropping a 1-0 result to Teutopolis in a road game Monday.
2. Champaign Central 6-1 6 Maroons’ lone loss is to Gateway Legacy out of St. Louis and came after five consecutive wins, including triumphs over St. Thomas More and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 1 Spartans topped Father McGivney and Belleville Althoff before falling to Coal City during two-day Metro East Kickoff Classic, then followed their lone loss by beating BHRA.
4. Unity 6-2 3 Rockets secured two wins in three tries during a trip to Tennessee, also own early wins versus St. Teresa, Oakwood, Tri-Valley and BHRA courtesy high-powered offense.
5. Monticello 6-2 4 Sages’ only defeats came on the same day, against Carterville and Murphysboro after four wins in a row, and they picked up a quality victory Monday against Lincoln.
6. Milford 3-0 8 Bearcats overcame rival PBL after collecting victories against Watseka and Yorkville Christian. Milford has yet to play a home game after its March 22 opener was postponed.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-2-1 NR Panthers’ steady beginning to the season includes wins over BHRA, Centennial, with their only setbacks in a lopsided loss against Mahomet-Seymour and a closer loss to Milford.
8. BHRA 2-4 9 Blue Devils have contested an absolute grind of a schedule in the season’s first few weeks. A narrow loss to PBL and a close win over St. Thomas More count as early highlights.
9. St. Thomas More 2-2 5 Sabers are off to an uneven start but own wins over Hoopeston Area and Arthur Christian School. They were one of the few ranked teams that didn’t play a game on Monday.
10. LeRoy 1-1 NR Panthers have run into a spate of postponements after a tight loss to Monticello and a nail-biting win over Salt Fork. A four-game homestand kicks off on Friday against Unity.