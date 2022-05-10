RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 26-2 1 Spartans’ torrid run continued Saturday with victories over Reed-Custer and Tri-Valley. Their 18-game win streak next goes against Mt. Zion.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 19-3 3 Bulldogs swept a doubleheader with Mattoon before dispatching Prairie Central, now have captured each of their last nine games overall.
3. Champaign Central 22-5 4 Maroons bested Herscher and Mattoon over a three-day stretch. They face a significant test Tuesday, welcoming Mahomet-Seymour to town.
4. Unity 23-3 2 Rockets stumbled against Salt Fork on Saturday to end their win streak at 18, though they defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the same day.
5. Monticello 16-7 5 Sages rolled past Oakwood most recently and have traded wins and losses over their last four games. Illini Prairie rival Rantoul is on deck.
6. BHRA 19-8 6 Blue Devils eclipsed Schlarman for win number three in a row. Dates with Salt Fork and Kankakee Bishop McNamara await at home soon.
7. Westville 17-9 9 Tigers defeated LeRoy on Monday and will attempt to keep rolling in the right direction when they visit Vermilion Valley opponent Oakwood.
8. LeRoy 16-7 7 Panthers tripped up against Westville and now must try to start a new win streak. They’re set to visit GCMS and St. Thomas More this week.
9. Milford 13-9 10 Bearcats worked around Watseka after a close loss to St. Joseph-Ogden. Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area are the next two opponents.
10. Oakwood 13-11 8 Comets lost to Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman ahead of game with Tri-County. Westville and Champaign Central are foes in near future.