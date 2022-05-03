RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-2 1 Spartans’ surge continued with win over Monticello. Fellow top-10ers Milford, Unity are on deck.
2. Unity 20-2 2 Rockets worked around St. Thomas More to reach 20 victories, are slated to visit Mt. Zion next.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3 4 Bulldogs won on Strikeout Cancer Day last Saturday, then took down Centennial on Monday.
4. Champaign Central 19-5 3 Maroons are on a three-game win streak prior to facing rival Centennial on Tuesday, Thursday.
5. Monticello 15-7 5 Sages have dropped two of their last three outings ahead of Wednesday showdown with Tuscola.
6. BHRA 17-8 6 Blue Devils ended a three-game skid Monday when they overcame VVC foe Hoopeston Area.
7. LeRoy 15-6 7 Panthers lost three of four overall last week but bounced back nicely Monday, topping Fieldcrest.
8. Oakwood 13-9 9 Comets have snared five triumphs in their last six attempts, most recently at Armstrong-Potomac.
9. Westville 16-8 8 Tigers knocked off Salt Fork, Schlarman after suffering setbacks against BHRA, St. Joseph-Ogden.
10. Milford 12-8 NR Bearcats booked wins over St. Anne, BHRA, Iroquois West after struggling through four-game skid.