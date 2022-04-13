RK., TEAM REC. PREV. PREPS COORDINATOR COLIN LIKAS’ COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-1 1 Bulldogs are blistering over their current five-game win streak, outscoring opponents 78-6.
2. Unity 10-4 2 Rockets recovered from loss to Carterville with victories over Carbondale, PBL and Okaw Valley.
3. Westville 10-1 4 Tigers dispatched PBL on Tuesday for ninth consecutive triumph, fourth in a row with a shutout.
4. Tuscola 7-2 3 Warriors upended St. Teresa after narrow loss to Warrensburg-Latham, close win over Arcola.
5. ALAH 7-3 7 Knights are winners of five games in a row and have produced double-digit runs in all of them.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 6 Spartans shrugged off one-run defeat versus Olympia by rolling past rival St. Thomas More.
7. LeRoy 11-2 10 Panthers have been on right side of win column in last five outings, last versus Prairie Central.
8. Sullivan 8-3 5 Sullivan’s first two defeats of season were followed by victory against Dieterich, loss to Central A&M.
9. Villa Grove 8-9 8 Blue Devils cooled off Tuesday with a walk-off loss to Centennial, ending a three-game win streak.
10. Argenta-Oreana 4-3 NR Bombers are looking stronger after a tough start, winning last three games by 46-5 margin.