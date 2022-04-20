RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 12-2 1 Bulldogs split an Apollo Conference doubleheader with Charleston before romping past Champaign Central two days later.
2. Unity 14-4 2 Rockets are in the midst of a seven-game win streak after besting Fisher, travel to Pontiac next for an Illini Prairie Conference tilt.
3. Westville 12-1 3 Tigers took down Monticello on the road to extend run of success to 11 games in a row. They’ll host Iroquois West later this week.
4. Tuscola 12-3 4 Warriors were held down by Teutopolis to cap a six-game win streak. They’ll try to get back on track Wednesday versus rival Clinton.
5. ALAH 9-5 5 Knights walked off versus Villa Grove in a wild contest that saw them trailing 8-0, but they weren’t able to defeat Paris the following afternoon.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-5 6 Spartans came up one run short against Mattoon to snap six-game win streak, face another Apollo Conference opponent next in Mt. Zion.
7. Argenta-Oreana 7-3 10 Bombers staved off Cumberland in a 29-run Lincoln Prairie Conference thriller and then took care of St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
8. LeRoy 12-3 7 Panthers were shut down by Fisher after a stretch of six wins in a row, but they can recover Wednesday in a road showdown with Flanagan.
9. Watseka 8-2 NR Warriors look far better now than they did in their 1-2 start to the campaign, most recently trumping Grant Park in non-league action.
10. Fisher 6-3 NR Bunnies stumbled against Unity on Tuesday but have won four of their last six contests. They’ll visit Heyworth next in an HOIC showcase.