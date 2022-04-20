pbl sb
Buy Now

Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Lorena Arnett slides in safely at home plate as Waseka catcher Juliann Newman is unable to hold onto the ball in Tuesday afternoon’s nonconference game in Paxton. Arnett scored one of the Panthers’ 11 runs in an 11-1 victory. For more of Robin Scholz’s photos, visit news-gazette.com

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 12-2 1 Bulldogs split an Apollo Conference doubleheader with Charleston before romping past Champaign Central two days later.

2. Unity 14-4 2 Rockets are in the midst of a seven-game win streak after besting Fisher, travel to Pontiac next for an Illini Prairie Conference tilt.

3. Westville 12-1 3 Tigers took down Monticello on the road to extend run of success to 11 games in a row. They’ll host Iroquois West later this week.

4. Tuscola 12-3 4 Warriors were held down by Teutopolis to cap a six-game win streak. They’ll try to get back on track Wednesday versus rival Clinton.

5. ALAH 9-5 5 Knights walked off versus Villa Grove in a wild contest that saw them trailing 8-0, but they weren’t able to defeat Paris the following afternoon.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-5 6 Spartans came up one run short against Mattoon to snap six-game win streak, face another Apollo Conference opponent next in Mt. Zion.

7. Argenta-Oreana 7-3 10 Bombers staved off Cumberland in a 29-run Lincoln Prairie Conference thriller and then took care of St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

8. LeRoy 12-3 7 Panthers were shut down by Fisher after a stretch of six wins in a row, but they can recover Wednesday in a road showdown with Flanagan.

9. Watseka 8-2 NR Warriors look far better now than they did in their 1-2 start to the campaign, most recently trumping Grant Park in non-league action.

10. Fisher 6-3 NR Bunnies stumbled against Unity on Tuesday but have won four of their last six contests. They’ll visit Heyworth next in an HOIC showcase.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos