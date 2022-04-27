Postseason seeds are due next week. Before then, Sports Editor Matt Daniels unveils our latest weekly rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 15-2 1 Beating Normal Community on Tuesday shows Karley Yergler and the Bulldogs are legit this spring.
2. Unity 15-5 2 Ruby Tarr and Rockets will try to start new win streak in Wednesday’s intriguing game at Urbana.
3. Tuscola 15-3 4 From Ava Boyer to Addyson Ring, Warriors boast powerful lineup capable of wreaking havoc.
4. Fisher 9-4 10 Kylan Arndt and Bunnies picked up impressive win against Westville, but lost Tuesday at Eureka.
5. Westville 17-2 3 Why do the Tigers have chance to make noise outside of Vermilion County? Ace Abby Sabalaskey.
6. ALAH 13-6 5 The Knights lost at Mattoon Tuesday, but Cheyenne Chupp and teammates shouldn’t be deterred.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-7 6 Peyton Jones and Spartans have nonconference test Thursday at home against Mahomet-Seymour.
8. Argenta-Oreana 11-4 7 Abbey Matthews and Bombers saw nine-game win streak end Monday with loss at Arcola.
9. LeRoy 16-5 8 Panthers’ future is bright based on contributions from freshmen like Emily Mennega and Lilly Long.
10. Danville 9-5 NR Danville’s 0-4 start is long forgotten. Especially when Kaleah Bellik & Co. keep shining offensively.