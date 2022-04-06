RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 1 After splitting a doubleheader with Lincoln over the weekend, Bulldogs topped Rantoul on Tuesday. They face non-league foe Heritage next.
2. Unity 7-3 2 Rockets were on a tear, winning three consecutive games via shutout and five in a row overall before Olympia stormed past them on Tuesday.
3. Tuscola 5-1 4 Warriors dispatched Shelbyville for their fourth triumph in a row, with two in Central Illinois play. They’ll soon reheat the Cola Wars at Arcola.
4. Westville 7-1 5 Tigers eclipsed Hoopeston Area and North Vermillion (Ind.) to run win streak to six ahead of Friday’s Vermilion Valley tilt with Watseka.
5. Sullivan 7-0 NR Sullivan routed Neoga on Monday to extend the area’s only ongoing unbeaten start in softball. A big game with Meridian was rained out.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-3 3 Spartans stumbled against Bloomington Central Catholic after finishing last weekend’s Rantoul Tournament with three consecutive victories.
7. ALAH 2-2 7 Knights worked around Tri-County on Monday to hit .500 once more, garner tough matchup Thursday versus Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
8. Villa Grove 7-8 NR Blue Devils have been area’s busiest program, including victories over Monticello, Salt Fork and Centennial. They’ll host Paris on Wednesday.
9. Monticello 4-3 9 Sages saw three-game win streak end via Mt. Zion, get a chance to bounce back Thursday versus tough Olympia squad in Illini Prairie play.
10. LeRoy 6-2 10 Panthers were thumped by Tremont for first defeat in last seven tries, will try to shake that off for Wednesday’s meeting with El Paso-Gridley.