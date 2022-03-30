RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 3-0 7 Bulldogs have opened with an Illini Prairie gauntlet, faring well with victories over Unity, Prairie Central and Olympia. They visit Lincoln next.
2. Unity 5-2 1 Rockets narrowly fell to Mahomet-Seymour before finishing 3-1 on a Tennessee trip. A stop by Tri-Valley and a visit from Argenta-Oreana await.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-1 3 Spartans’ first defeat of the campaign came to bigger school Normal West. Chance to recover arrives versus Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
4. Tuscola 3-1 8 Warriors eclipsed Westville and Villa Grove in two close games prior to a string of postponements. They knocked off rival Clinton on Tuesday.
5. Westville 4-1 6 Tigers got past Urbana after themselves dealing with a rash of postponements. Their tough stretch continues Wednesday with trip to LeRoy.
6. Urbana 1-2 4 Tigers stumbled against two Vermilion Valley teams in losses to Westville and Hoopeston Area, but they also acquired close win over Villa Grove.
7. ALAH 1-2 2 Knights’ two defeats have come against really strong opponents — Casey-Westfield and Meridian. Georgetown-Ridge Farm is next on the docket.
8. Argenta-Oreana 1-2 5 Similar to ALAH, Bombers’ setbacks have come versus good competition in Williamsville and Maroa-Forsyth. Also own a good win over Monticello.
9. Monticello 3-2 10 Sages dispatched Decatur Eisenhower and Tri-Valley after losses to Villa Grove and Argenta-Oreana, also grabbed earlier win against LeRoy.
10. LeRoy 4-1 9 Panthers are on a four-game win streak after setback to Monticello, including a solid triumph over Arcola. Westville comes to town Wednesday.