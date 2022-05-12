RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 18-2 1 Bulldogs beat Heyworth and Bloomington leading up to weekend doubleheader at Mt. Zion.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-8-1 5 Spartans rolled past Tuscola and Danville, have rival Unity on the docket Thursday.
3. Unity 20-6 2 Rockets lost to Bloomington Central Catholic but recovered by beating Chillicothe IVC.
4. ALAH 15-6 4 Knights shut out Sullivan, have won six of last seven before visiting Central A&M.
5. Tuscola 17-6 3 Warriors lost to St. Joseph-Ogden and Meridian but recovered with a victory over Sullivan.
6. Villa Grove 17-12 6 Blue Devils had eight-game win streak snapped by Paris. Next up: tough test with Westville.
7. Westville 22-3 8 Tigers topped Watseka to earn Vermilion Valley Conference regular-season title on Tuesday.
8. LeRoy 25-5 9 Panthers extended their win streak to 10 games when they bested Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
9. Fisher 13-6 7 Bunnies beat Blue Ridge to end two-game skid, host Heart of Illinois foe El Paso-Gridley next.
10. Sullivan 14-12 NR ALAH topped Sullivan earlier this week, and rematch is Saturday in Sullivan’s tournament.