RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 16-2 1 Bulldogs scored narrow wins over Normal Community and St. Joseph-Ogden. They’re now riding a five-game win streak.
2. Unity 18-5 2 Rockets blasted past Urbana and St. Thomas More. Big matchups with St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola, Casey-Westfield still on schedule.
3. Tuscola 16-4 3 Warriors recovered from loss to Warrensburg-Latham by slowing St. Teresa. They have St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity on tap next week.
4. ALAH 14-6 6 Knights took down St. Joseph-Ogden, Cumberland and Argenta-Oreana in close affairs, have left 2-3 start to season in the past.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-8 7 Spartans’ schedule is bulky over the regular season’s last month, including Argenta-Oreana, Unity, Meridian and Tuscola.
6. Villa Grove 16-11 NR Blue Devils are a few timely swings away from 20 wins on the spring. As it stands now, they’re in midst of seven-game win streak.
7. Fisher 12-5 4 Bunnies receive two quality tests with release of postseason draw on the horizon, set to battle Lexington and Watseka later this week.
8. Westville 18-3 5 Tigers will attempt to remain unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference when they face Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Oakwood in coming days.
9. LeRoy 21-5 9 Panthers have secured seven consecutive victories, have upcoming home dates slated against Delavan and Peoria Christian.
10. Argenta-Oreana 11-6 8 Bombers suffered back-to-back defeats against ALAH and Villa Grove. Things don’t get easier with St. Joseph-Ogden up next.