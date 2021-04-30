RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Unity 3-0 Rockets allowed three runs across first three games, pitching two shutouts ahead of matchup with Paris.
2. Tuscola 4-0 Warriors secured significant win over Paris on Thursday, seek another when nonconference Fisher visits.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-3 Bulldogs ended three-game skid Thursday by routing St. Joseph-Ogden, visit Taylorville for two Saturday.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-3 Spartans fell short to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday, are slated to battle Illini Prairie foe Olympia on Friday.
5. ALAH 5-3 Knights have captured three of their last four games and have split three doubleheaders, including with SJ-O.
6. Monticello 3-0 Sages dispatched Prairie Central for perfect start to their IPC run, which continues Saturday versus SJ-O.
7. Argenta-Oreana 2-0 Bombers have displayed strong pitching in early going, holding Blue Ridge, Iroquois West to three total runs.
8. Watseka 1-0 Warriors crossed home plate more than 30 times in victory against Grace Christian, visit Westville next.
9. Centennial 2-1 Chargers grabbed wins over Peoria and Westville, draw Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central next.
10. Blue Ridge 2-1 Knights scored 28 runs across their last two games, host Lincoln Prairie opponent Okaw Valley on Friday.