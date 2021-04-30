Taylor Henry action

Unity’s Taylor Henry, right, dives back into first base during a 2019 game. Henry and the Rockets are 3-0 in 2021.

 News-Gazette file photo
Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT

1. Unity 3-0 Rockets allowed three runs across first three games, pitching two shutouts ahead of matchup with Paris.

2. Tuscola 4-0 Warriors secured significant win over Paris on Thursday, seek another when nonconference Fisher visits.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-3 Bulldogs ended three-game skid Thursday by routing St. Joseph-Ogden, visit Taylorville for two Saturday.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-3 Spartans fell short to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday, are slated to battle Illini Prairie foe Olympia on Friday.

5. ALAH 5-3 Knights have captured three of their last four games and have split three doubleheaders, including with SJ-O.

6. Monticello 3-0 Sages dispatched Prairie Central for perfect start to their IPC run, which continues Saturday versus SJ-O.

7. Argenta-Oreana 2-0 Bombers have displayed strong pitching in early going, holding Blue Ridge, Iroquois West to three total runs.

8. Watseka 1-0 Warriors crossed home plate more than 30 times in victory against Grace Christian, visit Westville next.

9. Centennial 2-1 Chargers grabbed wins over Peoria and Westville, draw Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central next.

10. Blue Ridge 2-1 Knights scored 28 runs across their last two games, host Lincoln Prairie opponent Okaw Valley on Friday.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos