RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 22-0 1 Warriors upended Central Illinois Conference enemy Clinton in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-7 2 Spartans dispatched Georgetown-Ridge Farm, will face rival Unity for a Class 2A regional title.
3. Unity 21-2 3 Rockets fended off upset-minded Westville in regional semis, will try to avenge prior loss to SJ-O.
4. ALAH 17-3 5 Knights within one win of a Class 1A regional championship and are on a 13-game win streak.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 16-8 4 Aubrie Shore (left) and Bulldogs slipped to top-seeded Canton in a Class 3A regional final.
6. Argenta-Oreana 15-3-1 6 Bombers eclipsed Central A&M, their first step in trying to regain glory from a 2018 state run.
7. Urbana 10-8 — Tigers bagged their first regional plaque of this century by shutting out Big 12 rival Centennial.
8. Blue Ridge 13-4 8 Knights put down Lexington and have won seven of their last eight ahead of a regional final.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-4 7 Panthers’ hot streak came to a sudden halt at the hands of second-seeded Normal U-High.
10. LeRoy 20-12 9 Panthers came up just short to Warrensburg-Latham in a 10-inning regional semifinal thriller.