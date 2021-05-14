RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 12-0 1 Rockets were given test in close doubleheader with Chillicothe IVC, then swept Prairie Central.
2. Tuscola 12-0 2 Warriors have trounced most of their opponents, knocked off a solid Westville team on Thursday.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 10-4 3 Bulldogs split a weekday double-dip with Apollo Conference rival Mattoon, host Fisher on Friday.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-5 5 Maggie Ward (left) and Spartans ran win streak to eight by topping Bloomington Central Catholic.
5. ALAH 10-3 4 Knights defeated Sullivan and haven’t lost in their last six outings, pay trip to Okaw Valley on Friday.
6. Argenta-Oreana 7-2-1 6 Bombers’ Cassi Newbanks no-hit Mt. Pulaski on Wednesday after doubleheader split with LeRoy.
7. LeRoy 14-6 — Panthers’ win streak ended at seven with loss to Argenta-Oreana, but LeRoy also defeated Bombers.
8. Arcola 8-2 8 Purple Riders have posted double-digit runs five times during their ongoing seven-game win streak.
9. Monticello 6-4 7 Sages clipped St. Thomas More on Thursday for second time in three days after two-game skid.
10. Blue Ridge 6-3 10 Knights outlasted Westville, but a Thursday loss to Martinsville ended their win streak at three.