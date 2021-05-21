Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 14-0 2 Warriors rode dominant arm of Kaitlyn Reifsteck once more, squeezing past Shelbyville on Thursday to stay perfect overall, in Central Illinois play.

2. Unity 13-1 1 Rockets didn’t need much time to return to their winning ways, dispatching Olympia following first loss of season — to rival St. Joseph-Ogden.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-5 4 Spartans climb up a spot on the back of aforementioned victory versus Unity, and they followed that by topping Mt. Zion and Pontiac back-to-back.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-6 3 Bulldogs won a nine-inning thriller with Teutopolis on Thursday after dropping three of four to Mattoon and Charleston across doubleheaders.

5. ALAH 13-3 5 Knights nearly scored 30 runs against Tri-County in most recent outing and have won their last nine overall ahead of visit to Mt. Zion on Friday.

6. Argenta-Oreana 8-2-1 6 Bombers’ last three games — all scheduled for earlier this week — did not occur. Among their remaining tilts are tough foes ALAH and Villa Grove.

7. Blue Ridge 8-3 8 Knights cruised past Cerro Gordo/Bement and draw a nonconference matchup Friday at Donovan before also visiting Tri-County early next week.

8. LeRoy 15-9 7 Panthers have dropped each of their last three events, including Thursday’s to Tremont, and have scored just two runs across that trio of defeats.

9. Westville 10-5 — Tigers reached double-digit wins on Thursday by outlasting Milford in Vermilion Valley action, face a significant test Friday versus St. Joseph-Ogden.

10. Monticello 7-6 9 Sages played emotional game Thursday against Bloomington Central Catholic, less than 48 hours after death of team father Chris Oberheim.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

