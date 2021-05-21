RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 14-0 2 Warriors rode dominant arm of Kaitlyn Reifsteck once more, squeezing past Shelbyville on Thursday to stay perfect overall, in Central Illinois play.
2. Unity 13-1 1 Rockets didn’t need much time to return to their winning ways, dispatching Olympia following first loss of season — to rival St. Joseph-Ogden.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-5 4 Spartans climb up a spot on the back of aforementioned victory versus Unity, and they followed that by topping Mt. Zion and Pontiac back-to-back.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-6 3 Bulldogs won a nine-inning thriller with Teutopolis on Thursday after dropping three of four to Mattoon and Charleston across doubleheaders.
5. ALAH 13-3 5 Knights nearly scored 30 runs against Tri-County in most recent outing and have won their last nine overall ahead of visit to Mt. Zion on Friday.
6. Argenta-Oreana 8-2-1 6 Bombers’ last three games — all scheduled for earlier this week — did not occur. Among their remaining tilts are tough foes ALAH and Villa Grove.
7. Blue Ridge 8-3 8 Knights cruised past Cerro Gordo/Bement and draw a nonconference matchup Friday at Donovan before also visiting Tri-County early next week.
8. LeRoy 15-9 7 Panthers have dropped each of their last three events, including Thursday’s to Tremont, and have scored just two runs across that trio of defeats.
9. Westville 10-5 — Tigers reached double-digit wins on Thursday by outlasting Milford in Vermilion Valley action, face a significant test Friday versus St. Joseph-Ogden.
10. Monticello 7-6 9 Sages played emotional game Thursday against Bloomington Central Catholic, less than 48 hours after death of team father Chris Oberheim.