RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 18-0 1 Warriors secured No. 1 seed in Class 2A, face either Oakwood or Clinton to start postseason.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-6 2 Spartans slated to square off Friday against Unity, after handing Rockets their only loss earlier.
3. Unity 17-1 3 Rockets begin their playoff push against Westville, could be facing rival SJ-O in regional final.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 14-7 4 Bulldogs lone Class 3A club in this group, and they draw Apollo foe Lincoln in regional semis.
5. ALAH 15-3 5 Knights harbor a top seed in Class 1A, meet either Heritage or St. Thomas More in semifinal.
6. Argenta-Oreana 14-3-1 6 Bombers’ lone loss in last nine games is to ALAH, giving them a No. 1 seed in Class 1A, too.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12-3 — Panthers fly into rankings on back of lengthy win streak, enter 2A postseason as seventh seed.
8. Blue Ridge 11-4 7 Knights lost 14-12 barnburner to Cumberland, but Pirates aren’t in the same 1A sectional.
9. LeRoy 18-11 8 Panthers parlayed their busy schedule — and plenty of wins — into a Class 1A No. 4 seed.
10. Westville 14-6 9 Tigers knocked off red-hot Urbana recently, face Unity to begin postseason in daunting tilt.
IN SATURDAY’S NEWS-GAZETTE: Colin Likas’ top 10 rankings for the local girls’ soccer scene | Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship’s first recipient revealed