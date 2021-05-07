Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Unity 8-0 1 Rockets shut out Pontiac for another Illini Prairie win, host Chillicothe IVC on Saturday.

2. Tuscola 8-0 2 Warriors blitzed Marshall and have allowed just two runs in their first eight games.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 8-3 3 Bulldogs’ game at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday was rained out.

4. ALAH 8-3 5 Knights maintain four-game win streak leading into Cerro Gordo/Bement matchup.

5. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-5 4 Spartans got back in win column against Rantoul after tough loss to Maroa-Forsyth.

6. Argenta-Oreana 4-0-1 7 Bombers topped Meridian following tie with Tri-Valley, visit Tri-County this weekend.

7. Monticello 4-2 6 Sages stopped skid at two with victory over IVC, make trip to Charleston on Friday.

8. Arcola 4-2 — Purple Riders doused Blue Ridge and Heritage back-to-back, have won last three.

9. Westville 4-3 — Tigers riding high on Abby Sabalaskey’s perfect game, visit Blue Ridge on Friday.

10. Blue Ridge 4-2 10 Knights bounced back from Arcola defeat by thumping Chrisman in non-league play.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos