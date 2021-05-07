RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 8-0 1 Rockets shut out Pontiac for another Illini Prairie win, host Chillicothe IVC on Saturday.
2. Tuscola 8-0 2 Warriors blitzed Marshall and have allowed just two runs in their first eight games.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 8-3 3 Bulldogs’ game at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday was rained out.
4. ALAH 8-3 5 Knights maintain four-game win streak leading into Cerro Gordo/Bement matchup.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-5 4 Spartans got back in win column against Rantoul after tough loss to Maroa-Forsyth.
6. Argenta-Oreana 4-0-1 7 Bombers topped Meridian following tie with Tri-Valley, visit Tri-County this weekend.
7. Monticello 4-2 6 Sages stopped skid at two with victory over IVC, make trip to Charleston on Friday.
8. Arcola 4-2 — Purple Riders doused Blue Ridge and Heritage back-to-back, have won last three.
9. Westville 4-3 — Tigers riding high on Abby Sabalaskey’s perfect game, visit Blue Ridge on Friday.
10. Blue Ridge 4-2 10 Knights bounced back from Arcola defeat by thumping Chrisman in non-league play.