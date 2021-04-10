RK, TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 11-1 2 Normal Community handed Maroons first loss, but they also won three matches this week.
2. St. Thomas More 9-1 1 Sabers came up short against Charleston, then rebounded by knocking off league rival Rantoul.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-2 3 SJ-O has won five straight. Rematch with St. Thomas More soon after Sabers won last month.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 9-2 4 Bulldogs continue to thrive in close matches, recently topping Lincoln and Mt. Zion in three sets.
5. Salt Fork 9-0 5 Storm’s undefeated run continued with win over BHRA, and team has lost just three sets.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-1 6 Panthers are cruising in Sangamon Valley Conference action with Unity, St. Teresa on deck.
7. Milford 9-1 8 Bearcats’ last five matches have each ended in two sets. Program has four matches next week.
8. Centennial 4-4 7 Chargers dropped three-set tilts to Charleston and Normal West, host Normal Community next.
9. Tri-County 8-2 9 Titans look to reach double-digit wins in Lincoln Prairie play with Sangamon Valley, ALAH next.
10. GCMS 9-3 — Falcons enter rankings on power of six-match win streak, close season Saturday versus Eureka.