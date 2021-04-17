RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 13-1 2 Caroline Kerr (right) and the Sabers are facing both Champaign Central, Centennial on Saturday.
2. Champaign Central 11-2 1 Maroons suffered back-to-back losses to Normal Community and St. Teresa after dominant start.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-2 4 Bulldogs haven’t lost in their last 10 matches and close season against Effingham, Charleston.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-3 3 Spartans fell to St. Thomas More again but won two matches after, host Olympia on Tuesday.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-2 6 Panthers earned Sangamon Valley Conference title for third year in a row by sweeping Watseka.
6. Salt Fork 10-1 5 Storm’s first loss of season came to 10-win Chrisman, but after winning Vermilion Valley crown.
7. Milford 13-1 7 Bearcats are riding 11-match win streak into busy final week that includes Salt Fork, Watseka.
8. Centennial 5-5 8 Chargers blitzed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin before Champaign Central-STM double dip.
9. Tri-County 10-2 9 Titans trying to win seventh match in row at Marshall on Saturday, part of four-match road trip.
10. Unity 6-5 — Rockets narrowly missed knocking off St. Thomas More, are getting in groove after COVID pause.