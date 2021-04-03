RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. St. Thomas More 8-0 Sabers are without standout hitter Anna McClure, but Caroline Kerr and Co. recently topped rival SJ-O.
2. Champaign Central 8-0 Maroons have cruised under new coach Justin Tomaska, with Mira Chopra and pals dropping two sets.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-2 Spartans’ losses are to STM and Champaign Central, and they were missing Kennedi Burnett in latter.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 7-2 Besides single Saturday in which they lost to SJ-O and St. Teresa, Bulldogs have had their way with foes.
5. Salt Fork 7-0 Storm girls’ athletics is on fire of late, as volleyball joins basketball (finished 13-0) in unbeaten run.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-1 Panthers came up short versus SJ-O but have lost just one set otherwise, going 6-0 in Sangamon Valley.
7. Centennial 3-2 Chargers haven’t played as much as others on this list but took Central to three sets, are 3-1 in Big 12.
8. Milford 6-1 Bearcats’ defeat came to Salt Fork in three sets, but club otherwise cruising through Vermilion Valley.
9. Tri-County 6-2 Titans fell to Class 3A Charleston in three sets for one loss, are among pride of Lincoln Prairie league.
10. Blue Ridge 7-1 Knights another strong member of the Lincoln Prairie Conference, with only defeat versus Tri-County.