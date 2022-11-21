The latest Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings are due out at 11 a.m. Monday.
The News-Gazette's Scott Richey, a nine-year member of the AP voting panel, moved the Illini up three spots to No. 15 on his ballot after a strong showing in Las Vegas, where they beat UCLA and lost to Virginia in Sunday's title game.
Richey has four Big Ten teams on his ballot, led by No. 13 Indiana.
Illinois was ranked No. 19 in last week's AP poll, where Richey had Brad Underwood's team No. 18 on his ballot.
An update:
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
1. Houston
2. Texas
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Kansas
6. Gonzaga
7. Baylor
8. Duke
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. San Diego State
12. Arizona
13. Indiana
14. Auburn
15. Illinois
16. Michigan State
17. Alabama
18. Maryland
19. Texas Tech
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Tennessee
22. Kentucky
23. UCLA
24. Iowa
25. Xavier