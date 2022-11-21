Illinois fans
Buy Now

Illinois fans cheer during the second half of Sunday's Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Virginia rallied late for the 70-61 win.

 Scott Richey srichey@news-gazette.com

The latest Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings are due out at 11 a.m. Monday.

The News-Gazette's Scott Richey, a nine-year member of the AP voting panel, moved the Illini up three spots to No. 15 on his ballot after a strong showing in Las Vegas, where they beat UCLA and lost to Virginia in Sunday's title game.

Richey has four Big Ten teams on his ballot, led by No. 13 Indiana.

Illinois was ranked No. 19 in last week's AP poll, where Richey had Brad Underwood's team No. 18 on his ballot.

An update:

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Houston

2. Texas

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia

5. Kansas

6. Gonzaga

7. Baylor

8. Duke

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. San Diego State

12. Arizona

13. Indiana

14. Auburn

15. Illinois

16. Michigan State

17. Alabama

18. Maryland

19. Texas Tech

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Tennessee

22. Kentucky

23. UCLA

24. Iowa

25. Xavier

Trending Videos