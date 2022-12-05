Coleman Hawkins and the 16th-ranked Illini are feelling good heading into Friday night’s Big Ten opener at Maryland, with 6-1 Illinois compiling solid nonconference wins so far against UCLA and Syracuse.
Cheerleaders Alex Fulton, back, Bri Hendren, right, Armand Morales, center bottom, and Jada Thomas react as they break up from performing the Diamond Head carry during a time out in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Syracuse's center Jesse Edwards (14) an d Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0), Illinois center Brandon Lieb (12), Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3), and Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) celebrates with Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) as he got his triple double in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Jim Boeheim talks with Syracuse's forward Benny Williams (13) after he received a double technical and was removed from the game in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Syracuse's guard Joseph Girard III (11) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Syracuse's guard Justin Taylor (5), Syracuse's center Jesse Edwards (14), Syracuse's forward John Bol Ajak (2) and Syracuse's guard Judah Mintz (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois hosted Syracuse in their final Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at a striped State Farm Center in Champaign.
Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) and Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) and Syracuse's center Jesse Edwards (14) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0)and Syracuse's forward Benny Williams (13) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Syracuse's forward Chris Bunch (0) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Syracuse's forward Benny Williams (13) and Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) and Syracuse's guard Judah Mintz (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Connor Serven (2) and Syracuse's guard Judah Mintz (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Orange Krush members shake hands with Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Syracuse's center Jesse Edwards (14) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) and Syracuse's guard Justin Taylor (5) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
The Orange Krush flag was brought out in the section behind the basket in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Orange Krush in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Syracuse's forward Chris Bunch (0) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois asst. coach Chester Frazier in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Syracuse's guard Judah Mintz (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) faces down a row of Orange in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Orange Krush members signal a three point in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and Syracuse's center Jesse Edwards (14) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Syracuse's center Jesse Edwards (14) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Syracuse's guard Judah Mintz (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
The orange and blue striping in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) and Syracuse's guard Judah Mintz (3) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim leaves the court after an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Another week, another spate of ranked teams coming up short. Way short in some instances. So while Illinois' loss at Maryland wasn't unique, it necessitated a slight drop on our ballot. Basically swapping spots with the Terrapins.
What Illinois shouldn't do is tumble all the way out of the Associated Press Top 25 when it publishes later this morning. That would be shortsighted on the voters' part. The Illini have lost just twice, both were to ranked teams and neither was at home. There are other AP Top 25 teams that can't claim the same.
So that should insure another ranked matchup Tuesday night in New York City between Illinois and Texas. It's arguably the biggest game of the year given the opponent (the Longhorns should still be ranked No. 2 in the country), the venue (Madison Square Garden is the mecca) and the cause (the Jimmy V Classic is all about raising money for cancer research).
On to this week's ballot, which doesn't include North Carolina or Michigan State ...
Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
TEAM PRV.
1. Houston 1
2. Texas 2
3. Virginia 3
4. Purdue 4
5. UConn 9
6. Arkansas 8
7. Alabama 10
8. Tennessee 11
9. Kansas 12
10. Arizona 5
11. Auburn 14
12. Maryland 20
13. Indiana 13
14. Baylor 7
15. Iowa State 16
16. Duke 17
17. San Diego State 19
18. Illinois 15
19. Gonzaga 18
20. Kentucky 23
21. UCLA 24
22. Mississippi State NR
23. Charleston NR
24. Virginia Tech NR
25. Creighton 6
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).