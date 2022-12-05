College/Prep Sports Reporter

Another week, another spate of ranked teams coming up short. Way short in some instances. So while Illinois' loss at Maryland wasn't unique, it necessitated a slight drop on our ballot. Basically swapping spots with the Terrapins.

What Illinois shouldn't do is tumble all the way out of the Associated Press Top 25 when it publishes later this morning. That would be shortsighted on the voters' part. The Illini have lost just twice, both were to ranked teams and neither was at home. There are other AP Top 25 teams that can't claim the same.

So that should insure another ranked matchup Tuesday night in New York City between Illinois and Texas. It's arguably the biggest game of the year given the opponent (the Longhorns should still be ranked No. 2 in the country), the venue (Madison Square Garden is the mecca) and the cause (the Jimmy V Classic is all about raising money for cancer research). 

On to this week's ballot, which doesn't include North Carolina or Michigan State ...

Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

TEAM PRV.

1. Houston 1

2. Texas 2

3. Virginia 3

4. Purdue 4

5. UConn 9

6. Arkansas 8

7. Alabama 10

8. Tennessee 11

9. Kansas 12

10. Arizona 5

11. Auburn 14

12. Maryland 20

13. Indiana 13

14. Baylor 7

15. Iowa State 16

16. Duke 17

17. San Diego State 19

18. Illinois 15

19. Gonzaga 18

20. Kentucky 23

21. UCLA 24

22. Mississippi State NR

23. Charleston NR

24. Virginia Tech NR

25. Creighton 6

