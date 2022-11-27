Close
11272022-illinois-football-nw-bielema-fitzgerald.jpg
Bret Bielema, left, and Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald share a few words after Illinois’ 41-3 win against Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday evening. Bielema said Fitzgerald was the first Big Ten coach to reach out to him in the last two weeks after the unexpected deaths of Bielema’s mom, Marilyn, and his father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg.
11272022-illinois-football-nw-brown-run-toward-end-zone.jpg
Illinois' Chase Brown runs toward the end zone during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-brown-palczewski-celebration.jpg
Illinois' Chase Brown runs celebrates a touchdown with teammate Alex Palczewski during the fourth quarter of the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-brown-run-2.jpg
Illinois' Chase Brown takes a handoff from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-woods-coleman.jpg
Illinois' Jamal Woods (91) and Seth Coleman (48) laugh during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-woods-coleman-2.jpg
Illinois' Jamal Woods (91) and Seth Coleman (48) celebrate during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-bielema-shout.jpg
11272022-illinois-football-nw-edwards-newton.jpg
Illinois' TeRah Edwards (23) and Jer'Zhan Newton come off the line during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-sydney-brown-td.jpg
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown crosses the goal line for a 39-yard interception return touchdown during the third quarter of the Illini’s 41-3 victory against Northwestern on Saturday evening at Ryan Field in Evanston. Brown had two defensive touchdowns as Illinois won its second consecutive game over the rival Wildcats.
11272022-illinois-football-nw-trophy-brown.jpg
Senior Sydney Brown and the lllini had plenty to celebrate: a 41-3 rout of Northwestern and the return of the Land of Lincoln Trophy to Champaign.
Coverage — In Sports and at news-gazette.com.
11272022-illinois-football-nw-trophy-isaiah-adams.jpg
Illinois' Isaiah Adams carries the Land of Lincoln trophy on top of his head after Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Plenty to celebrate
Illinois football players celebrate with the Land of Lincoln Trophy after the Illini’s 41-3 victory against Northwestern on Saturday night at Ryan Field in Evanston.
11272022-illinois-football-love-td-1.jpg
Reggie Love III scores the opening touchdown of Illinois' game at Northwestern's Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-devito-td-celebration-1.jpg
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito celebrates with teammate Reggie Love III after scoring a touchdown during Illinois’ game at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-td-celebration.jpg
Reggie Love III (middle), celebrates with teammates Isaiah Williams (1) and Tip Reiman after scoring the opening touchdown of Illinois' game at Northwestern's Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-devito-td-1.jpg
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito dives toward the endzone for a touchdown during Illinois' game at Northwestern's Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-love-td-2.jpg
Running back Reggie Love III reaches the end zone for the opening touchdown of Illinois’ 41-3 victory against Northwestern on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston.
11272022-illinois-football-love-td-celebration-pointing.jpg
Reggie Love III celebrates after scoring the opening touchdown of Illinois’ game against Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston on Saturday.
11272022-illinois-football-tailgate-families.jpg
Family and friends of Illinois football players gather before Saturday's game at Northwestern at a tailgate hosted by the parents of Illinois senior Alec Palczewski at Ryan Field in Evanston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-tailgate-distasio.jpg
Illinois fan Dick DiStasio, a 1976 graduate who went to the UI on a hockey scholarship before the school's Division I team disbanded, grills up hot dogs and hamburgers in a parking lot at Ryan Field. The Park Ridge resident hosted around 50 Illini fans at his tailgate before Saturday's game at Northwestern. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-tailgate-wide.jpg
Illinois fans gather outside Ryan Field before Saturday's game at Northwestern in Evanston. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-hightower-flag.jpg
Illinois receiver Brian Hightower leans over to pick up a flag for pass interference during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-devito=presnap-3.jpg
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-odeluga-celebrates.jpg
Illinois linebacker Kenenna Odeluga celebrates a tackle during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-brown-hug.jpg
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown receives a hug near the end of Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-williams-breaks-free.jpg
Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams stays on his feet through contact after catching a pass during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-chase-brown-run-first-quarter.jpg
Illinois running back Chase Brown takes a handoff from quarterback Tommy DeVito during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-kendall-smith.jpg
Illinois defensive back Kendall Smith prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-martin.jpg
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-sydney-brown-pre-snap.jpg
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-devito-presnap.jpg
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-devito-presnap-2.jpg
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-devon-witherspoon-official.jpg
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon prepares for a snap during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-ryan-walters-1
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Waltersduring Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-love-run.jpg
Illinois running back Reggie Love III breaks free from the Northwestern defense during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-witherspoon-covers.jpg
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon covers Northwestern receiver Reggie Fleurima during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-witherspoon-interception.jpg
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks loose after intercepting a pass during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-witherspoon-interception-2.jpg
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks loose after intercepting a pass during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-brown.jpg
A mixture of Illinois fans in orange and Northwestern fans in purple and black filled the Ryan Field bleachers during Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-halftime.jpg
Illinois players walk off the field during halftime of Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-brown-runs-toward-endzone.jpg
Illinois running back Chase Brown runs toward the endzone during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-avery-newton.jpg
Illinois defensive linemen Calvin Avery and Jer'Zhan Newton line up for a snap during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-witherspoon-celebrates-tackle.jpg
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon celebrates a tackle during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-walters-yell.jpg
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters shouts to his team after a penalty during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-strain.jpg
Illinois defensive back Tyler Strain looks to the sideline during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-sydney-brown-td-2.jpg
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown celebrates a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-witherspoon-looks-sideline.jpg
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon looks to the sideline during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-cheerleader-flags.jpg
Illinois cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during the Illini's 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-bench.jpg
Illinois players gather on the sideline during their 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
11272022-illinois-football-nw-halftime.jpg
Illinois players walk off the field during halftime of Illinois' 41-3 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
What's that you wrote? Illinois football is back in The News-Gazette's Top 25? After a win against 1-11 Northwestern?
Hmmm.
Well, let me explain. By far the most impressive performance of the weekend was Michigan's ransacking of favored Ohio State at the Horseshoe. Not many people saw that coming. Especially, if they watched the Wolverines in their previous game against ... Illinois.
Only the talented foot of Jake Moody kept Michigan from losing at home on Nov. 19 to Bret Bielema's team.
Nobody has given the Wolverines a better game this season, including the Buckeyes. Thus, Illinois earns a spot back in my Top 25 after a few weeks off.
Bielema on Saturday night took to social media to congratulate the Wolverines and their opponent in Indianapolis, Purdue, while again referencing what he considers questionable officiating in the Illini's close losses to the Big Ten title contenders.
Congrats to both teams and all they have accomplished. Saw both teams on the field and didn’t get it done. Would love the opportunity to meet both again on a neutral field and officials. Can’t happen this year but #famILLy we will be there sooner than later #ILL
Next Sunday, Illinois will learn its bowl assignment. Take that game, no matter who the opponent, to finish 9-4 and the 2022 team will end in the Top 25. That's permanent marker. It doesn't wear off.
Illinois was helped in this week's ballot with a spate of upsets in the lower half of the Top 25. And losses by some contenders too.
Enough dilly-dallying, here is the rest of my poll (the AP Top 25 is expected out early this afternoon):
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Georgia 1
2. Michigan 3
3. TCU 4
4. Southern California 5
5. Ohio State 2
6. Alabama 7
7. Penn State 8
8. Tennessee 11
9. Kansas State 12
10. Washington 14
11. Clemson 9
12. Utah 17
13. Florida State 15
14. LSU 6
15. Oregon State 23
16. Oregon 10
17. Notre Dame 13
18. Tulane 16
19. Texas 24
20. UCLA 22
21. South Carolina --
22. Mississippi State --
23. UTSA 25
24. UCF --
25. Illinois --
Bob
Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.