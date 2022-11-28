Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) defend against Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Lindenwood's Brandon Trimble (2) leaves Illinois guard Skyy Clark (55) and Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) behind as he takes off up the floor in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood , Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) and Illinois Assistant Coach Tim Anderson in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) and Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) try to knock away a shot by Lindenwood's Cam Burrell (5) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
PHOTO GALLERY: Illini Men's Basketball vs. Lindenwood 2022
The Illini bounced back in a big way, dismantling Lindenwood at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
"Feast Week" certainly lived up to its reputation as one of the best weeks of the college basketball season. It also delivered an incredible shakeup for the country's ranked teams. Last week's Associated Press Top 25 combined for 14 losses, which included two for soon-to-not-be No. 1 North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are about to tumble. But they should take solace in the fact they won't be alone. Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke, Arkansas and Creighton were also among top 10 teams to take a loss last week. The Razorbacks and Bluejays, though, will benefit from the "Maui bump" after their trip to Hawaii. Usually that only applies to the Maui Invitational winner — and Arizona got it — but the basketball was good enough overall to let Arkansas and Creighton stay in the top 10.
Amidst all this, Illinois could get a slight boost in the newest poll set for an 11 a.m. release. On our ballot? More of a status quo scenario. Beating Lindenwood by 33 didn't exactly move the needle, and there were several other teams (looking at you Purdue, UConn and Tennessee) that had better wins and leapfrogged the Illini.
The next two weeks will provide multiple opportunities for Illinois to climb the AP Top 25 rankings and further solidify a strong NCAA tournament. For now, the Illini will probably remain near the middle of the pack nationally.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Houston 1
2. Texas 2
3. Virginia 4
4. Purdue NR
5. Arizona 12
6. Creighton 9
7. Baylor 7
8. Arkansas 10
9. UConn NR
10. Alabama 17
11. Tennessee 21
12. Kansas 5
13. Indiana 13
14. Auburn 14
15. Illinois 15
16. Iowa State NR
17. Duke 8
18. Gonzaga 6
19. San Diego State 11
20. Maryland 18
21. North Carolina 3
22. Michigan State 16
23. Kentucky 22
24. UCLA 23
25. Ohio State NR
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).