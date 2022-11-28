11262022 uiBKBmLindenwood 16

Illinois center Brandon Lieb (12), Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) and Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

PHOTO GALLERY: Illini Men's Basketball vs. Lindenwood 2022

The Illini bounced back in a big way, dismantling Lindenwood at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

1 of 38

"Feast Week" certainly lived up to its reputation as one of the best weeks of the college basketball season. It also delivered an incredible shakeup for the country's ranked teams. Last week's Associated Press Top 25 combined for 14 losses, which included two for soon-to-not-be No. 1 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are about to tumble. But they should take solace in the fact they won't be alone. Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke, Arkansas and Creighton were also among top 10 teams to take a loss last week. The Razorbacks and Bluejays, though, will benefit from the "Maui bump" after their trip to Hawaii. Usually that only applies to the Maui Invitational winner — and Arizona got it — but the basketball was good enough overall to let Arkansas and Creighton stay in the top 10.

Amidst all this, Illinois could get a slight boost in the newest poll set for an 11 a.m. release. On our ballot? More of a status quo scenario. Beating Lindenwood by 33 didn't exactly move the needle, and there were several other teams (looking at you Purdue, UConn and Tennessee) that had better wins and leapfrogged the Illini.

The next two weeks will provide multiple opportunities for Illinois to climb the AP Top 25 rankings and further solidify a strong NCAA tournament. For now, the Illini will probably remain near the middle of the pack nationally.

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Houston 1

2. Texas 2

3. Virginia 4

4. Purdue NR

5. Arizona 12

6. Creighton 9

7. Baylor 7

8. Arkansas 10

9. UConn NR

10. Alabama 17

11. Tennessee 21

12. Kansas 5

13. Indiana 13

14. Auburn 14

15. Illinois 15

16. Iowa State NR

17. Duke 8

18. Gonzaga 6

19. San Diego State 11

20. Maryland 18

21. North Carolina  3

22. Michigan State 16

23. Kentucky 22

24. UCLA 23

25. Ohio State NR

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

