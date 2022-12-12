College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Penn St Illinois Basketball

RJ Melendez walks off the court in the first half with a bloody cut over his right eye during Saturday’s Big Ten game between No. 17 Illinois and Penn State at State Farm Center in Champaign. Melendez and the Illini didn’t have much to smile about Saturday, falling 74-59 to the Nittany Lions and dropping to 0-2 in Big Ten play this season.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

To subscribe, click here.

Illinois could tout the best win most of last week until Alabama knocked off No. 1 Houston on the Cougars' home court Saturday. All that momentum from beating No. 2 Texas in New York? All the attention directed the Illini's way?

Consider it lost after Illinois dropped its own home game Saturday. Losing by Penn State — by 15 points, no less, in a game that didn't even feel that competitive — was the letdown of all letdowns after the Illini came away with a statement victory at Madison Square Garden.

Because there was a chance for Illinois to climb into the top 10 of this week's Associated Press Top 25. Beating Texas was a big part of that, but there were enough other losses for teams ahead of the Illini in the rankings they would have gotten a solid boost. Except for that whole losing at home to Penn State thing.

Another borderline chaotic week for ranked teams meant a major shakeup at the top of my ballot. Houston had collected more than just my vote at No. 1 as the season progressed, but the Cougars' loss meant I was hunting for a new top team. A thorough look at all three contenders — Virginia, Purdue and UConn — revealed the Huskies had done the most this season.

UConn isn't just undefeated with three major wins against Alabama, Iowa State and Florida. The Huskies are crushing teams, with an 11-point home win against Oklahoma State the most they've been challenged. So it was a necessary shake up of my ballot to put the most deserving team at the top.

Here's how the whole thing shook out this week:

Scott Richey AP Top 25 ballot

TEAM PRV

1. UConn 5

2. Purdue 4

3. Virginia 3

4. Alabama 7

5. Tennessee 8

6. Houston 1

7. Kansas 9

8. Texas 2

9. Arizona 10

10. Arkansas 6

11. Baylor 14

12. Duke 16

13. Auburn 11

14. Indiana 13

15. Maryland 12

16. Mississippi State 22

17. Illinois 18

18. Gonzaga 19

19. Kentucky 20

20. UCLA 21

21. Virginia Tech 24

22. Miami NR

23. Charleston 23

24. Ohio State 25

25. New Mexico NR

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Tags

Trending Videos