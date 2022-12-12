N-G Top 25: Missed opportunity for the Illini
Illinois could tout the best win most of last week until Alabama knocked off No. 1 Houston on the Cougars' home court Saturday. All that momentum from beating No. 2 Texas in New York? All the attention directed the Illini's way?
Consider it lost after Illinois dropped its own home game Saturday. Losing by Penn State — by 15 points, no less, in a game that didn't even feel that competitive — was the letdown of all letdowns after the Illini came away with a statement victory at Madison Square Garden.
Because there was a chance for Illinois to climb into the top 10 of this week's Associated Press Top 25. Beating Texas was a big part of that, but there were enough other losses for teams ahead of the Illini in the rankings they would have gotten a solid boost. Except for that whole losing at home to Penn State thing.
Another borderline chaotic week for ranked teams meant a major shakeup at the top of my ballot. Houston had collected more than just my vote at No. 1 as the season progressed, but the Cougars' loss meant I was hunting for a new top team. A thorough look at all three contenders — Virginia, Purdue and UConn — revealed the Huskies had done the most this season.
UConn isn't just undefeated with three major wins against Alabama, Iowa State and Florida. The Huskies are crushing teams, with an 11-point home win against Oklahoma State the most they've been challenged. So it was a necessary shake up of my ballot to put the most deserving team at the top.
Here's how the whole thing shook out this week:
Scott Richey AP Top 25 ballot
TEAM PRV
1. UConn 5
2. Purdue 4
3. Virginia 3
4. Alabama 7
5. Tennessee 8
6. Houston 1
7. Kansas 9
8. Texas 2
9. Arizona 10
10. Arkansas 6
11. Baylor 14
12. Duke 16
13. Auburn 11
14. Indiana 13
15. Maryland 12
16. Mississippi State 22
17. Illinois 18
18. Gonzaga 19
19. Kentucky 20
20. UCLA 21
21. Virginia Tech 24
22. Miami NR
23. Charleston 23
24. Ohio State 25
25. New Mexico NR
