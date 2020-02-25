bkbhsb
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Central's Judd Wagner (12) and Centennial's Axel Laby (12) in a prep boys basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

 Colin Likas
Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers up his last rankings before our annual All-Area coverage:

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin    30-0    1    Blue Devils take unblemished record into 2A SJ-O Regional matchup with Oakwood on Wednesday night.

2. Mahomet-Seymour    19-10    2    Bulldogs added to win streak, now at eight, by topping Normal West and Charleston. Mattoon visits Friday.

3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    25-4    3    Panthers stopped Cissna Park to end regular season on high note, open playoffs with Watseka tonight.

4. Tuscola    25-3    5    Warriors beat Sullivan without Jalen Quinn, take on GCMS during regional semifinal game on Wednesday.

5. Urbana    16-13    4    Tigers fell at Peoria Richwoods in lone game last week, host Normal Community tonight in Big 12 action.

6. Centennial    16-13    9    Chargers dumped Champaign Central and Bloomington, welcome in Normal West to close regular season.

7. Judah Christian    24-4    7    Tribe entered playoffs with a 12-game run of success, added to it Monday by knocking off Decatur Christian.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden    21-8    6    Teutopolis and Bloomington CC handed Spartans close losses before SJ-O opens regional against Westville.

9. Prairie Central    24-7    10    Hawks beat Chillicothe IVC, Rantoul and STM, begin 2A postseason stay with Joliet Catholic on Wednesday.

10. Champaign Central    14-14    8    Maroons rebounded from Centennial loss by beating Peoria, make stop at Peoria Notre Dame tonight.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

