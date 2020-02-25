Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers up his last rankings before our annual All-Area coverage:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 30-0 1 Blue Devils take unblemished record into 2A SJ-O Regional matchup with Oakwood on Wednesday night.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 19-10 2 Bulldogs added to win streak, now at eight, by topping Normal West and Charleston. Mattoon visits Friday.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-4 3 Panthers stopped Cissna Park to end regular season on high note, open playoffs with Watseka tonight.
4. Tuscola 25-3 5 Warriors beat Sullivan without Jalen Quinn, take on GCMS during regional semifinal game on Wednesday.
5. Urbana 16-13 4 Tigers fell at Peoria Richwoods in lone game last week, host Normal Community tonight in Big 12 action.
6. Centennial 16-13 9 Chargers dumped Champaign Central and Bloomington, welcome in Normal West to close regular season.
7. Judah Christian 24-4 7 Tribe entered playoffs with a 12-game run of success, added to it Monday by knocking off Decatur Christian.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-8 6 Teutopolis and Bloomington CC handed Spartans close losses before SJ-O opens regional against Westville.
9. Prairie Central 24-7 10 Hawks beat Chillicothe IVC, Rantoul and STM, begin 2A postseason stay with Joliet Catholic on Wednesday.
10. Champaign Central 14-14 8 Maroons rebounded from Centennial loss by beating Peoria, make stop at Peoria Notre Dame tonight.