Preps coordinator Colin Likas jumbles his weekly Top 10 rankings before multiple holiday tournaments tip off across the state on Thursday:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Danville 6-2 1
Comment: Tevin Smith and the Vikings snagged a Big 12 home win against Normal West last Friday, open rugged Pontiac Holiday Tournament with Benet on Thursday morning.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-0 2
Comment: Drew Reifsteck and the Blue Devils earned quality victories versus Seeger (Ind.) and Cissna Park ahead of hosting part of the 12-team BSN Classic that starts Thursday.
3. Urbana 5-5 3
Comment: Tigers beat league foe Peoria Notre Dame and lost at Moline, both OT games this past weekend. Chris Cross and Co. venture to St. Louis University High for holiday hoops.
4. Prairie Central 10-3 10
Comment: Hawks knocked off Cissna Park and Paxton-Buckley-Loda before slipping against strong Peoria Quest. They face Unity on Thursday in Williamsville Holiday Tournament opener.
5. St. Thomas More 7-2 4
Comment: Sabers’ four-game win streak ended versus Springfield, and they’ll try to start a new one at the State Farm Holiday Classic, where they meet El Paso-Gridley on Thursday.
6. Champaign Central 5-6 5
Comment: Khailieo Terry is back as the Maroons roll into the the 77th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament with a Thursday afternoon opener against Mundelein Carmel.
7. Tuscola 7-0 9
Comment: Huge outings from Jalen Quinn helped Warriors past Judah Christian and Tri-County ahead of Monticello Holiday Hoopla. Warriors tip off Thursday against GCMS, Oakwood.
8. Centennial 5-4 8
Comment: Chargers took down their lone foe last week in Rantoul, will head south for Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Tournament that begins Thursday afternoon against Antioch.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 6
Comment: Spartans were held off by Champaign Central in good test, make their way into State Farm Holiday Classic with 5 p.m. first-round game on Thursday against Annawan.
10. Cissna Park 9-3 7
Comment: Timberwolves couldn’t stop either Prairie Central or Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, will take holidays off before quality nonconference test on Jan. 3 at St. Joseph-Ogden.