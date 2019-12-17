N-G Top 10: High school boys’ basketball
Preps coordinator Colin Likas welcomes one new team to his ranks and mixes up a few others:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 4-2 1
Vikings ended a losing streak at two by rallying past Bloomington, draw Normal West for Friday Big 12 matchup.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7-0 2
Blue Devils stayed perfect by dumping Schlarman, play host to Seeger (Ind.) next, before their own BSN Classic.
3. Urbana 4-4 4
Tigers nearly knocked off 3A No. 5 Peoria Manual after topping Centennial, host Peoria Notre Dame on Friday.
4. St. Thomas More 6-1 5
Sabers dispatched Oakwood for third consecutive victory, try to make it four Tuesday when Fisher visits STM.
5. Champaign Central 4-5 3
Maroons suffered narrow losses to Morton and Normal Community, try to refocus Tuesday versus St. Joe-Ogden.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-1 6
Spartans fell by two points against Tri-Valley in last outing, seek quality big-school win over Central on Tuesday.
7. Cissna Park 9-1 8
Timberwolves will compete for Watseka Holiday Tournament title after dropping Milford, La Salette and Watseka.
8. Centennial 4-4 7
Chargers avoided a four-game skid by routing Mt. Zion, stick with non-league action courtesy visit from Rantoul.
9. Tuscola 4-0 9
Warriors have won last three games by at least 17 points apiece, will try to make it four with Villa Grove/Heritage.
10. Prairie Central 8-2 —
Hawks jump into rankings after advancing to Watseka Holiday Tournament final with win over Bishop McNamara.