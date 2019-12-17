urbanacentennial7
Buy Now

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) shoots over Centennial's Kvion Lott (23) and Centennial's Amareon Parker (22) in a prep basketball game at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) shoots over Centennial's Kvion Lott (23) and Centennial's Amareon Parker (22) in a prep basketball game at Urbana High School on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

 Robin Scholz
Listen to this article

N-G Top 10: High school boys’ basketball

Preps coordinator Colin Likas welcomes one new team to his ranks and mixes up a few others:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 4-2 1

Vikings ended a losing streak at two by rallying past Bloomington, draw Normal West for Friday Big 12 matchup.

PODCAST: Dick Van Dyke Prep Basketball Confidential 12-16-19

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7-0 2

Blue Devils stayed perfect by dumping Schlarman, play host to Seeger (Ind.) next, before their own BSN Classic.

3. Urbana 4-4 4

Tigers nearly knocked off 3A No. 5 Peoria Manual after topping Centennial, host Peoria Notre Dame on Friday.

4. St. Thomas More 6-1 5

Sabers dispatched Oakwood for third consecutive victory, try to make it four Tuesday when Fisher visits STM.

5. Champaign Central 4-5 3

Maroons suffered narrow losses to Morton and Normal Community, try to refocus Tuesday versus St. Joe-Ogden.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-1 6

Spartans fell by two points against Tri-Valley in last outing, seek quality big-school win over Central on Tuesday.

7. Cissna Park 9-1 8

Timberwolves will compete for Watseka Holiday Tournament title after dropping Milford, La Salette and Watseka.

8. Centennial 4-4 7

Chargers avoided a four-game skid by routing Mt. Zion, stick with non-league action courtesy visit from Rantoul.

9. Tuscola 4-0 9

Warriors have won last three games by at least 17 points apiece, will try to make it four with Villa Grove/Heritage.

10. Prairie Central 8-2 —

Hawks jump into rankings after advancing to Watseka Holiday Tournament final with win over Bishop McNamara.

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).