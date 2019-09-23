Preps coordinator Colin Likas mixes up the middle and bottom of his rankings after yet another busy week on the local courts:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREVIOUS)
1. Unity 17-0 (1)
Rockets played just once last week, defeating Westville, but enter a tough stretch with home matches Monday and Tuesday against Argenta-Oreana and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
2. St. Thomas More 15-1 (2)
Sabers have won their last 13 matches, including five in the Mt. Pulaski Tournament, now are gearing up for challenging rivalry bout Thursday versus St. Joseph-Ogden.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 13-5 (3)
Bulldogs saw their six-match win streak come to an end at the hands of Normal U-High, visit Effingham on Tuesday and Charleston on Thursday for Apollo Conference play.
4. Champaign Central 10-9 (5)
Maroons eclipsed both Normal West and Urbana to stay perfect in Big 12 Conference play, aim to continue that trend against Normal Community and Peoria Manual this week.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-3 (6)
Spartans gained a big victory by topping Paxton-Buckley-Loda, hit the road for a two-match nonconference stretch Monday at Urbana and Tuesday at Maroa-Forsyth.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11-2 (4)
Panthers got back on track from loss to St. Joseph-Ogden by stopping Cissna Park, draw Tri-Valley and Unity on consecutive days before playing in the Watseka Invite.
7. Blue Ridge 19-3 (9)
Knights went 3-1 in their own round-robin tournament, visit LeRoy on Monday for nonconference action and stop by ALAH on Tuesday for a Lincoln Prairie showcase.
8. Centennial 8-8 (10)
Chargers worked past Peoria and Danville to move to 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play, host Urbana and Normal Community on Tuesday and Thursday to wrap up month.
9. Monticello 8-4 (7)
Sages dropped a three-set Illini Prairie meeting with Chillicothe IVC to stop win streak at three, go to Maroa-Forsyth on Monday and host IPC foe Olympia on Thursday.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-5 (—)
Falcons are on a four-match win streak after dropping five in a row, snagging Heart of Illinois matchups with Fieldcrest and Eureka. They host Clifton Central on Monday.