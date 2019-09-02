Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his first rankings after the first week of the 2019 season:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. St. Thomas More, 1-0 (1)
Sabers took down first match in three years without Stan Bergman at helm, topping Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 5-0 (9)
Panthers earned champion status at Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off, last defeating rival GCMS for the top prize.
3. Unity, 3-0 (7)
Rockets knocked off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, LeRoy and Mattoon last week, host Mahomet next.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3-1 (3)
Spartans rebounded from loss to St. Teresa by dumping Georgetown-Ridge Farm, BHRA and Mahomet.
5. Tuscola, 3-0 (—)
Warriors lost just one set in topping Cerro Gordo/Bement, Tri-County and ALAH, host Villa Grove on Tuesday.
6. Monticello, 2-0 (—)
Sages’ second season under Kim Allison began with a pair of wins, coming over Argenta-Oreana and Heyworth.
7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4-1 (—)
Falcons were nearly perfect in Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off, taking first four matches before losing to PBL.
8. Mahomet-Seymour, 1-1 (—)
Bulldogs rallied past Champaign Central before suffering understandable loss to St. Joseph-Ogden.
9. Argenta-Oreana, 4-2 (—)
Bombers couldn’t slow Monticello but managed a 3-1 mark in Ridgeview Tournament, including win over host.
10. Centennial, 1-0 (—)
Chargers bested nonconference opponent Lincoln in opener, get big test Tuesday against St. Thomas More.