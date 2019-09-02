vbhs3
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Symour celebrate a point in a prep volleyball match at M-S High School in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his first rankings after the first week of the 2019 season:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. St. Thomas More, 1-0 (1)

Sabers took down first match in three years without Stan Bergman at helm, topping Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 5-0 (9)

Panthers earned champion status at Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off, last defeating rival GCMS for the top prize.

3. Unity, 3-0 (7)

Rockets knocked off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, LeRoy and Mattoon last week, host Mahomet next.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 3-1 (3)

Spartans rebounded from loss to St. Teresa by dumping Georgetown-Ridge Farm, BHRA and Mahomet.

5. Tuscola, 3-0 (—)

Warriors lost just one set in topping Cerro Gordo/Bement, Tri-County and ALAH, host Villa Grove on Tuesday.

6. Monticello, 2-0 (—)

Sages’ second season under Kim Allison began with a pair of wins, coming over Argenta-Oreana and Heyworth.

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4-1 (—)

Falcons were nearly perfect in Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off, taking first four matches before losing to PBL.

8. Mahomet-Seymour, 1-1 (—)

Bulldogs rallied past Champaign Central before suffering understandable loss to St. Joseph-Ogden.

9. Argenta-Oreana, 4-2 (—)

Bombers couldn’t slow Monticello but managed a 3-1 mark in Ridgeview Tournament, including win over host.

10. Centennial, 1-0 (—)

Chargers bested nonconference opponent Lincoln in opener, get big test Tuesday against St. Thomas More.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

