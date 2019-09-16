sjovb13
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden's Emily Bigger (12) in a prep volleyball match at SJ-O High School in St. Joseph on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest rankings after the third week of the season:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. Unity 16-0 (1)

Rockets took five matches in straight sets at Decatur Lutheran Tournament, head to Westville for Monday matchup.

2. St. Thomas More 9-1 (2)

Sabers are on seven-match win streak since loss to Tri-Valley, visit nonconference opponent Watseka on Tuesday.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-4 (5)

Bulldogs snagged second consecutive tournament title, this one at home last weekend, and visit Taylorville next.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-1 (3)

Panthers eclipsed Clifton Central after falling in three sets to St. Thomas More, make tough trip to St. Joe-Ogden soon.

5. Champaign Central 8-9 (—)

Maroons outlasted SJ-O on Spartans’ home floor, then made silver bracket in grueling Crossroads Classic.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-3 (4)

Spartans placed second in Mahomet’s Bulldog Invitational, resume action Monday by hosting Hoopeston Area.

7. Monticello 7-3 (7)

Sages got around ALAH and Shelbyville last week, host Sullivan before Illini Prairie bout versus Chillicothe IVC.

8. Argenta-Oreana 9-3 (8)

Bombers trumped Sangamon Valley and Cumberland after loss to Maroa-Forsyth, head to Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

9. Blue Ridge 14-1 (9)

Knights fell only to Unity in Decatur Lutheran Tournament, draw stiff test Tuesday when Argenta-Oreana comes in.

10. Centennial 6-8 (6)

Chargers struggled to find wins in Effingham’s Crossroads Classic, going 1-4, try to rally Tuesday versus Peoria.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

