Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest rankings after the third week of the season:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Unity 16-0 (1)
Rockets took five matches in straight sets at Decatur Lutheran Tournament, head to Westville for Monday matchup.
2. St. Thomas More 9-1 (2)
Sabers are on seven-match win streak since loss to Tri-Valley, visit nonconference opponent Watseka on Tuesday.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-4 (5)
Bulldogs snagged second consecutive tournament title, this one at home last weekend, and visit Taylorville next.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-1 (3)
Panthers eclipsed Clifton Central after falling in three sets to St. Thomas More, make tough trip to St. Joe-Ogden soon.
5. Champaign Central 8-9 (—)
Maroons outlasted SJ-O on Spartans’ home floor, then made silver bracket in grueling Crossroads Classic.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-3 (4)
Spartans placed second in Mahomet’s Bulldog Invitational, resume action Monday by hosting Hoopeston Area.
7. Monticello 7-3 (7)
Sages got around ALAH and Shelbyville last week, host Sullivan before Illini Prairie bout versus Chillicothe IVC.
8. Argenta-Oreana 9-3 (8)
Bombers trumped Sangamon Valley and Cumberland after loss to Maroa-Forsyth, head to Blue Ridge on Tuesday.
9. Blue Ridge 14-1 (9)
Knights fell only to Unity in Decatur Lutheran Tournament, draw stiff test Tuesday when Argenta-Oreana comes in.
10. Centennial 6-8 (6)
Chargers struggled to find wins in Effingham’s Crossroads Classic, going 1-4, try to rally Tuesday versus Peoria.