Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest rankings after the second week of the season:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Unity 10-0 (3)
Rockets blitzed the Casey-Westfield Classic field Saturday, winning five matches and losing just two sets overall.
2. St. Thomas More 3-1 (1)
Sabers couldn’t get past Tri-Valley in tough nonconference match, but rebounded by dousing Chillicothe IVC.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 (2)
Panthers were tested by both Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka during three-set wins, face Rantoul next.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 (4)
Spartans worked around Cissna Park and Teutopolis last week in straight sets, host Champaign Central soon.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 6-3 (8)
Bulldogs rushed to the Charger Invitational crown with a 4-1 ledger, other two setbacks are to Unity and SJ-O.
6. Centennial 4-4 (10)
Chargers achieved third place in their own tournament last weekend, make trip to Bloomington this week.
7. Monticello 5-3 (6)
Sages dropped final three matches in tough Charger Invite, bring in dangerous ALAH Monday for non-league tilt.
8. Argenta-Oreana 7-2 (9)
Bombers have found their footing after 2-2 start, look to keep win streak going Monday versus Maroa-Forsyth.
9. Blue Ridge 7-0 (NR)
Knights climb into these ranks after winning their own tournament over the weekend, posting a 5-0 record.
10. Tuscola 5-4-1 (5)
Warriors struggled in Casey-Westfield Classic but at least finished with victory over Effingham St. Anthony.