Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Brooke Walder (7) in a prep volleyball match at GCMS in Gibson City on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest rankings after the second week of the season:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. Unity 10-0 (3)

Rockets blitzed the Casey-Westfield Classic field Saturday, winning five matches and losing just two sets overall.

2. St. Thomas More 3-1 (1)

Sabers couldn’t get past Tri-Valley in tough nonconference match, but rebounded by dousing Chillicothe IVC.

3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-0 (2)

Panthers were tested by both Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka during three-set wins, face Rantoul next.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 (4)

Spartans worked around Cissna Park and Teutopolis last week in straight sets, host Champaign Central soon.

5. Mahomet-Seymour 6-3 (8)

Bulldogs rushed to the Charger Invitational crown with a 4-1 ledger, other two setbacks are to Unity and SJ-O.

6. Centennial 4-4 (10)

Chargers achieved third place in their own tournament last weekend, make trip to Bloomington this week.

7. Monticello 5-3 (6)

Sages dropped final three matches in tough Charger Invite, bring in dangerous ALAH Monday for non-league tilt.

8. Argenta-Oreana 7-2 (9)

Bombers have found their footing after 2-2 start, look to keep win streak going Monday versus Maroa-Forsyth.

9. Blue Ridge 7-0 (NR)

Knights climb into these ranks after winning their own tournament over the weekend, posting a 5-0 record.

10. Tuscola 5-4-1 (5)

Warriors struggled in Casey-Westfield Classic but at least finished with victory over Effingham St. Anthony.

