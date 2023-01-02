Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (left) embraces Courtsiders president Susan Bonner after the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois point guard Genesis Bryant waves her arms at the crowd in celebration after the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Courtsiders president Susan Bonner, a former player for the Illini, holds her hands together during a tense moment near the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Kendall Bostic turns up the court after grabbing a rebound during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie grabs the net after having the ball stripped from her as she leaps into the air Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie has the ball stripped from her as she leaps into the air Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (right) and assistant Calamity McEntire ask the officials to review a call during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (right) strategizes with assistat coach Calamity McEntire during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Shauna Green checks on guard Makira Cook as she lies on the ground after a collision during the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois fans celebrate after Genesis Bryant knocked down a three-pointer to end the first half of the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball celebrate after guard Genesis Bryant knocked down a three to beat the first-half buzzer during their 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
PHOTO GALLERY: Illini notch landmark win over No. 12 Iowa
Shauna Green's Illini delighted a big crowd with a notable upset of No. 12 Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Where Green has taken Illinois in nine short months on the job in C-U is nothing short of remarkable. The Illini were irrelevant in the Big Ten and nationally when the former Dayton coach arrived on campus on March 21. Green took over a program that had averaged 10.4 wins in the previous 10 seasons.