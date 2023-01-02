PHOTO GALLERY: Illini notch landmark win over No. 12 Iowa

Shauna Green's Illini delighted a big crowd with a notable upset of No. 12 Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center.

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will find out later today if the Illini are ranked for the first time in 23 years.

But Shauna Green's team earned a place on The News-Gazette's Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Illinois checked in at No. 20 on the N-G's ballot.

The Illini were among several unranked teams to pick up impressive wins this past week.

Where Green has taken Illinois in nine short months on the job in C-U is nothing short of remarkable. The Illini were irrelevant in the Big Ten and nationally when the former Dayton coach arrived on campus on March 21. Green took over a program that had averaged 10.4 wins in the previous 10 seasons.

Green's first Illinois team is already up to 13 wins after Sunday's New Year's Day upset of No. 12 Iowa, in which the Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) prevailed 90-86 in front of nearly 5,000 fans at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant delivered a career-high 24 points, 14 of which came during the fourth quarter. Makira Cook added 20, while Kendall Bostic had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Adalia McKenzie supplied 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Here's the full N-G Top 25 ballot. The final poll from all 30 voters will be released around noon on Monday.

The last time Illinois was ranked in the AP Top 25 was the Nov. 27, 2000, poll when the Illini were at No. 24.

Rk., Team Prev.

Rank, Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Ohio State 4

4. Notre Dame 5

5. LSU 8

6. Indiana 3

7. Connecticut 9

8. Utah 12

9. North Carolina State 7

10. Virginia Tech 6

11. Michigan 14

12. UCLA 13

13. Iowa 10

14. Maryland 11

15. Iowa State 16

16. Kansas 18

17. Arizona 19

18. Oklahoma 20

19. Duke NR

20. Illinois NR

21. North Carolina 15

22. Oregon 17

23. Gonzaga 21

24. Arkansas 22

25. Florida State NR

