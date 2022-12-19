Let's get the suspense out of the way: Illinois didn't make my top 25. But Shauna Green's Illini received serious consideration from me. Why? Sunday's 76-66 victory at Missouri, which received two votes in last week's poll (neither one from me), was easily Illinois' most impressive performance through 12 games with top player Makira Cook (illness) not available.
Louisville (9-4) was the final team on my ballot, as the Cardinals have a similar win to the Illini. Louisville won 77-53 at Pittsburgh on Sunday in ACC play, while Illinois defeated the Panthers 92-71 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Pittsburgh on Nov. 30. The Cardinals' four losses were all to teams in the top 52 in the NET rankings entering Saturday. The Illini's loss to Delaware (127 in the NET) is too hard to ignore.
Still, if you want to know the difference Green has made in her first nine months on the job in Champaign, just look at how Dayton is faring without her. The Flyers are 0-10.
Back to Illinois, the next chance to win over AP Top 25 voters arrives on New Year's Day with a home game against Iowa (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten). Before then, the Illini (10-2, 1-1) face Florida Atlantic (7-1) at noon on Wednesday in Champaign before returning to Big Ten play on Dec. 29 at Wisconsin (4-9, 0-2).
Here's how the whole thing shook out this week:
Joe Vozzelli AP Top 25 women's ballot
TEAM PREV.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Indiana 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. Notre Dame 6
6. Virginia Tech 5
7. North Carolina 7
8. North Carolina State 8
9. Iowa 9
10. LSU 10
11. Maryland 11
12. Connecticut 12
13. Utah 13
14. UCLA 14
15. Iowa State 15
16. Arkansas 16
17. Kansas 17
18. Arizona 18
19. Michigan 19
20. Oklahoma 22
21. Oregon 20
22. Creighton 21
23. Baylor 23
24. Gonzaga 24
25. Louisville 25