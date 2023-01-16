Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — It was a week of upsets in women's college basketball.
That will result in a shakeup of Monday's latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after nine ranked teams took at least one loss this past week.
Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team, meanwhile, handled its business on Sunday. The Illini — who debuted at No. 24 last week for the program's first AP ranking since 2000 — shook off some early rust before collecting a 70-57 win against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Illinois (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) has a chance to move up in Monday's rankings before playing host to No. 6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Champaign.
Here is The N-G's full AP ballot for the Week 11 poll. The full rankings will be released around noon on Monday.
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Ohio State 3
3. LSU 4
4. Stanford 2
5. Indiana 6
6. Notre Dame 5
7. Connecticut 7
8. Utah 8
9. UCLA 11
10. Maryland 14
11. Virginia Tech 10
12. Iowa 12
13. Duke 18
14. Michigan 11
15. Oklahoma 15
16. North Carolina 22
17. North Carolina State 9
18. Arizona 17
19. Illinois 20
20. Gonzaga 25
21. Texas NR
22. Iowa State 16
23. Arkansas 24
24. Oregon 19
25. Baylor 21