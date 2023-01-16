01022023-illinois-wbb-iowa-green-huddle.jpg

Illinois coach Shauna Green speaks with her players during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — It was a week of upsets in women's college basketball.

That will result in a shakeup of Monday's latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after nine ranked teams took at least one loss this past week.

Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team, meanwhile, handled its business on Sunday. The Illini — who debuted at No. 24 last week for the program's first AP ranking since 2000 — shook off some early rust before collecting a 70-57 win against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Illinois (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten) has a chance to move up in Monday's rankings before playing host to No. 6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Champaign.

Here is The N-G's full AP ballot for the Week 11 poll. The full rankings will be released around noon on Monday.

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Ohio State 3

3. LSU 4

4. Stanford 2

5. Indiana 6

6. Notre Dame 5

7. Connecticut 7

8. Utah 8

9. UCLA 11

10. Maryland 14

11. Virginia Tech 10

12. Iowa 12

13. Duke 18

14. Michigan 11

15. Oklahoma 15

16. North Carolina 22

17. North Carolina State 9

18. Arizona 17

19. Illinois 20

20. Gonzaga 25

21. Texas NR

22. Iowa State 16

23. Arkansas 24

24. Oregon 19

25. Baylor 21

