CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' place in the AP Top 25 looked tenuous in the late stages of Sunday's Big Ten game at Northwestern.
A loss to the still-winless-in-the-conference Wildcats would have been a major blemish on the Illini women's basketball team's resume.
But Illinois escaped with a 67-64 win in Evanston after Genesis Bryant's step-back three-pointer and Makira Cook's two free throws in the final 19 seconds clinched the three-point win.
The Illini began last week with their highest ranking of the season at No. 21 before an 83-72 loss to No. 6 Indiana on Wednesday night at State Farm Center followed by Sunday's close call against Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Illinois (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) has now completed the first half of its Big Ten schedule and is sixth in the conference standings behind No. 2 Ohio State (19-0, 8-0), Indiana (17-1, 7-1), No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1), No. 11 Maryland (16-4, 7-2) and No. 14 Michigan (16-3, 6-2).
The Illini's last top-six finish in the Big Ten was in Matt Bollant's first year when Illinois tied for fifth with a 9-7 record during the 2012-13 season.
Now, let's end the suspense. Here's how I voted in Monday's Week 12 AP poll:
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. LSU 3
4. Stanford 4
5. Indiana 5
6. Notre Dame 6
7. Connecticut 7
8. Utah 8
9. UCLA 9
10. Maryland 10
11. Virginia Tech 11
12. Iowa 12
13. Michigan 14
14. North Carolina 16
15. Duke 13
16. Oklahoma 15
17. North Carolina State 17
18. Arizona 18
19. Gonzaga 20
20. Iowa State 22
21. Illinois 19
22. Villanova NR
23. Colorado NR
24. Southern California NR
25. Texas 21