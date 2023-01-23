01192023 UIbkbWiu 25

Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) guards Indiana's guard Grace Berger (34) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' place in the AP Top 25 looked tenuous in the late stages of Sunday's Big Ten game at Northwestern.

A loss to the still-winless-in-the-conference Wildcats would have been a major blemish on the Illini women's basketball team's resume.

But Illinois escaped with a 67-64 win in Evanston after Genesis Bryant's step-back three-pointer and Makira Cook's two free throws in the final 19 seconds clinched the three-point win.

The Illini began last week with their highest ranking of the season at No. 21 before an 83-72 loss to No. 6 Indiana on Wednesday night at State Farm Center followed by Sunday's close call against Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Illinois (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) has now completed the first half of its Big Ten schedule and is sixth in the conference standings behind No. 2 Ohio State (19-0, 8-0), Indiana (17-1, 7-1), No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1), No. 11 Maryland (16-4, 7-2) and No. 14 Michigan (16-3, 6-2).

The Illini's last top-six finish in the Big Ten was in Matt Bollant's first year when Illinois tied for fifth with a 9-7 record during the 2012-13 season.

Now, let's end the suspense. Here's how I voted in Monday's Week 12 AP poll:

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. LSU 3

4. Stanford 4

5. Indiana 5

6. Notre Dame 6

7. Connecticut 7

8. Utah 8

9. UCLA 9

10. Maryland 10

11. Virginia Tech 11

12. Iowa 12

13. Michigan 14

14. North Carolina 16

15. Duke 13

16. Oklahoma 15

17. North Carolina State 17

18. Arizona 18

19. Gonzaga 20

20. Iowa State 22

21. Illinois 19

22. Villanova NR

23. Colorado NR

24. Southern California NR

25. Texas 21

Trending Videos