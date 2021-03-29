SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Illinois football's Class of 2022 doubled in size Monday afternoon when quarterback Donovan Leary verbally committed to Bret Bielema's program via social media.
"After long conversations with my family and coaches .... I have decided to commit to THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS #famILLy22," Leary wrote on Twitter.
Leary is a pro-style quarterback with a three-star ranking, according to Rivals and 247sports. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound athlete holds offers from fellow Big Ten schools Maryland and Rutgers, as well as from Boston College, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, East Carolina, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Temple, Toledo and Virginia Tech.
During a 3-4 junior season at Timber Creek Regional High School last fall, Leary threw for 996 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions while also rushing for 33 yards and two scores.
Leary joins Wisconsin offensive guard Joey Okla in committing to Illinois from the Class of 2022, with Okla doing so on Feb. 5.
With the Illini, Leary will join a quarterback room that is projected to include Isaiah Williams, Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor, Deuce Spann, Josh Beetham and Samari Collier. The latter of that group is a member of Illinois' 2021 class.