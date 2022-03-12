CHAMPAIGN — Patrick Weathers’ first comment had nothing to do with his own team.
The first-year Nashville boys’ basketball coach began his postgame press conference Saturday afternoon instead by acknowledging the opposition.
“Credit to Monticello. They’ve got a great program,” Weathers said. “I feel like we stole one there.”
The Sages no doubt harbored a similar sentiment as they left State Farm Center.
Monticello watched a six-point lead slip away during the final three minutes of the fourth quarter en route to a heartbreaking 32-31 loss against Nashville in the Class 2A state championship game.
These Sages (33-4) will go down in history as the best the program has ever seen.
They earned the most wins in a season. They recorded Monticello’s best playoff finish, topping the 2016-17 team’s fourth-place effort in 2A.
But the reality wasn’t front and center as a stunned line of Sages stood along Lou Henson Court and received their runner-up medals and oversized IHSA trophy before watching the Hornets (30-4) celebrate their own accolades on the opposite end.
“It’s tough right now because we wanted to win,” said senior forward Joey Sprinkle, who contributed four points, five rebounds and one steal in his team’s first loss since Jan. 25. “Just getting to think that we’re the best team in Monticello history, ever, it’s an amazing accomplishment.”
But also one that could have reached a championship level.
“Second place is still a great accomplishment. You’ve got to take credit for what you did,” said senior guard Trevor Fox, who scored five points and added two steals versus Nashville. “But we wanted to win that. So we weren’t particularly happy, but you’ve got to congratulate yourself for second place.”
It’s a second-place finish Monticello and its faithful didn’t see coming after a basket inside by Sprinkle gave Monticello a 31-25 lead with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter. Those turned out to be the final points of the season for the Sages.
The Hornets trimmed their deficit to 31-28 on a three-pointer from senior guard Nolan Heggemeier and got within 31-30 on senior forward Kolten Gajewski’s final basket with 59 seconds to play. With 38 seconds left, Monticello ran an inbounds play from its own baseline that resulted in senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper driving to the basket. He smoothly rose up and laid the ball into the cylinder.
Only to watch it roll out and into the hands of Nashville senior forward Saxton Hoepker.
“It says here we shot 11 for 31, but I really wanted that last one to go. I knew if I would’ve made that, we would’ve won,” Buehnerkemper said. “But one shot doesn’t define me. One shot doesn’t define us. One shot doesn’t define the season.”
“We didn’t have a couple bounces go our way,” Monticello senior guard Ben Cresap added. “That’s what’s so beautiful about the game of basketball: sometimes it goes your way, and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Hoepker, who only had two points prior to the final minute of the game, then battled through contact near the basket to convert a layup with 22 seconds left and put Nashville ahead 32-31.
The Sages utilized a timeout to run one last play. After a few passes, Cresap claimed the ball and drove toward the net. He was met by Nashville senior guard Nolan Heggemeier and spun away, only for Hoepker to shift left and become a new impediment.
Hoepker blocked Cresap’s shot from just outside the paint, with the ball rattling along the court between hands, and the final horn sounded before anyone could gain possession.
“We knew they would come out and pressure, which we knew (meant) the rim would be open,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “We made great passes and great reads and executed just like we wanted to. Great team basketball. Sometimes it bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t.”
It wasn’t clear for most of Saturday’s action whether the Sages or Hornets would call themselves a state champion by the time the sun set.
Monticello struggled offensively in the first half, at one point only making 9.1 percent of its field goal attempts. And yet, the Sages led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 11-10 at halftime.
“For the most part, we executed well,” said Cresap, who tallied all eight of his points in the third quarter but also committed five turnovers. “Give (Nashville) credit, too. Defensively they’re one of the best teams we’ve played all year.”
True to form, Monticello also didn’t back down defensively.
After the Sages permitted just eight first-half points in Thursday’s semifinal victory over Rockridge, they nearly duplicated the feat versus the Hornets.
Gajewski was the only Nashville player able to break through, scoring six first-half points. The Hornets’ pair of typical offensive leaders, Hoepker and senior guard Isaac Turner, combined for just two first-half points.
Weathers pointed out that Monticello’s success in preventing points partially derives from actions it takes on the offensive end of the floor.
“Coach Roy had a tremendous game plan,” Weathers said. “Their best defense might be their offense. Very tough team to prepare for. ... They just share the ball so well, and they run a great motion offense and the ball never sticks and they’re constantly moving.
“They can control the possessions offensively. It’s very, very impressive.”
Problem was, not nearly enough of those possessions ended in points.
Nashville pulled ahead 17-13 with 4:35 left in the third quarter on a basket by Gajewski, who scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
The 6-foot-2 Sprinkle and 6-2 Buehnerkemper were tasked with slowing the 6-5 Gajewski and the 6-7 Hoepker down low, not to mention 6-3 Turner when he drove inside. Buehnerkemper paced Monticello in rebounds with 10.
“Their size really was going to give us problems with our rotations,” said Roy, who lost the services of senior sixth man Triston Foran to injury in the middle of the game and never used another substitute. “Tanner just worked his butt off defensively trying to keep them off the boards.
“Our goal was for (Buehnerkemper and Sprinkle) to box out their big men and have our guards go get the ball. They did everything they could and battled all the way through.”
The Sages finally discovered some steady scoring after Gajewski gave Nashville its four-point lead in the third quarter.
Cresap responded with a three-pointer and a drained a jumper. Those shots were followed by a three-pointer from senior guard Dylan Ginalick — who scored a team-high 11 points — as well as a layup from Fox and a buzzer-beating mid-range jumper from Cresap.
Just like that, Monticello entered the fourth quarter ahead 25-21. Eight minutes away from a state title.
Eight minutes the five senior starters who pushed Monticello to new heights this season — Buehnerkemper, Cresap, Fox, Ginalick and Sprinkle — will likely replay in their minds for some time.
But Roy refused to let the disappointment be the main talking point after Saturday’s one-point loss in the state title game.
“We’ve got to keep our heads up high,” Buehnerkemper said. “We did a great job.”
“Well spoken,” Roy added. “One shot does not define us. We have been a team. We’ve talked all year — we’re a squad, because we have to be together. One possession does not define what this team is and what this team has accomplished.
“This trophy sitting right here in front of us is a representation of their hard work and effort, and we take great pride in this right here.”