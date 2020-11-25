CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps Donny Navarro didn’t make any friends on the Nebraska sideline last Saturday.
But he certainly gained several fans away from it.
Specifically when Illinois’ junior receiver hauled in a third-down catch during the third quarter of the Illini’s 41-23 victory over the Cornhuskers, had his helmet ripped clean off his head by Nebraska safety Myles Farmer and kept pushing forward for a couple extra yards before taking a hard hit from linebacker JoJo Domann.
And when Navarro rose to his feet, he signaled a first down and engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Cornhuskers defenders.
“I wish maybe I didn’t say those explicit words on TV,” a more at-ease Navarro said earlier this week. “I can’t say a PG version, let’s just say that.”
Among those throwing their support behind Navarro after the play was UI English professor Catherine Prendergast.
“May I say I’ve had the pleasure of Donny in my class and found him to be unfailingly polite,” Prendergast wrote on Twitter as a reply to video of Navarro’s catch and post-catch scrum. “Good brain on him and I’d prefer y’all don’t wreck it by tackling him when his helmet is off, yeh?”
“It’s a good feeling,” Navarro said when asked about the tweet. “Dr. Prendergast is an awesome teacher, by the way. If she sees this, I hope she’s happy I said that.”
Illini football fans certainly are happy that Navarro plays the way he does. The former Valparaiso transfer pulled down five catches for 58 yards in the win at Nebraska, easily his best performance of the season entering this Saturday’s 11 a.m. showdown between Illinois (2-3) and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) at Memorial Stadium.
Navarro boasted just two receptions through this season’s first four weeks after ranking second among the Illini last year in catches (27) and receiving yards (345).
The return of quarterback Brandon Peters from his three-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 29 seemed to give the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Naperville native a return to form.
Like he showed in 2019.
“We’re constantly communicating about certain looks, what he wants to do on a play,” Peters said. “He’ll text me a video recording of his iPad of like a film tape, (saying) this is what I’m going to do on this or what do you want me to do on this look. Having that communication and that bond gives you confidence in that guy to find him on the field and make plays.”
Navarro said he prefers to be “overprepared” for Illinois’ next opponent versus being sorry about missing a key detail.
“You’ve got to have that receiver-quarterback relationship on the field,” Navarro said. “He’s got to know what you’re going to do, because the second that that goes wrong, bad things happen.”
It wasn’t immediately evident what sort of role Navarro would play with the Illini. As a freshman in 2017 at Valparaiso, he led the Crusaders in catches, total receiving yards, receiving yards per game, yards per catch and touchdown receptions. As a sophomore in 2018 at Illinois, he sat out because of NCAA transfer rules.
“You watch his film and you think, ‘This kid has a chance,’” Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “If he’s going to come walk on, you’ll definitely take him as a walk-on because he can help our football program somehow, someway. I don’t know if we imagined him helping us as fast as he did, but it’s obviously a plus, and we’re glad he’s a part of this program.”
What’s allowed Navarro, who gained a full scholarship in November 2019, to excel despite not possessing the frame of fellow Illinois receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe (6-2, 220), Casey Washington (6-2, 190) or Brian Hightower (6-3, 220)?
“He’s out here early every day,” Smith said. “He’s working on his craft, working on his skill … working on his route-running, working on his footwork by himself, whether it be in the dark, whether it be the early morning. He’s the guy that’s working his craft every day. This game means a lot to Donny Navarro.”
The former Neuqua Valley standout didn’t start at the Big Ten level — Valparaiso competes in the FCS — so he works and plays without expectation.
“You’re not going to be given things in life, and everything is earned,” Navarro said. “I have to claw, scratch for everything. Any success that I’ve had in the past, it hasn’t been by accident. And I’ve realized that, and I’ve realized that in order for that success to continue, I’ve got to keep working.”
That approach alone would be enough to get many college football fans on Navarro’s side. The moment of fire he displayed last weekend only adds to that.
Navarro said he’s shown glimpses of that in the past, but in situations TV cameras might have missed.
“I’ve always had that, really,” Navarro said. “I like to play with an edge, like to play with attitude, like to play with passion. And when good things happen, I’ll get a little excited. That’s just part of the game. I don’t think it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, he never does that.’”
The Illini offense will need all hands on deck, Navarro included, when Ohio State rolls into Champaign. Assuming the Buckeyes see film of Navarro’s grind-it-out performance versus Nebraska, he may need to gear up for a little extra attention from Ohio State.
“He wants to prove that he belongs,” Smith said, “and not only that he belongs, but that he can be one of the better ones out there.”