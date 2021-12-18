CHAMPAIGN — No guarantees exist in the transfer portal.
Players enter the portal looking for a different opportunity. More playing time. A bigger role. Perhaps a challenge they feel they haven’t yet faced but are confident they can tackle.
Coaching staffs mine the portal with a purpose. To fill a hole in the starting lineup or rotation. To add a veteran presence to a young team.
But there’s no guarantee it will be the perfect match — that it will work out as expected. For either side.
Examples abound throughout the country of teams hitting and missing on transfers this season denote just how uncertain relying on the transfer portal can be.
Minnesota’s entirely rebuilt roster is loaded with transfers responsible for the Gophers’ 9-1 start. Iowa State’s turnaround from 2-22 a season ago to 10-0 now is tied to coach T.J. Otzelberger’s success in the portal. On the flip side, neither Oregon nor Arizona State has reaped much reward from adding high-profile transfers in the offseason.
Illinois’s transfer fate lies more in the former group. Alfonso Plummer is among the best first-year transfers in college basketball, and Jacob Grandison, now in year three in Champaign after transferring in from Holy Cross, has continued his late 2020-21 emergence as a vital piece for what the Illini want to accomplish this season.
“Definitely a leap of faith,” Grandison said about transferring. “You never know if the grass is going to be greener or not. I’m sure there are people who transfer and don’t find as much success as they hoped. Speaking for myself and speaking for Plummer, as well, just grateful we had the opportunity to be accepted by a new team and be on a team that’s all about winning and has goals in mind. But you never know if the grass is going to be greener or not.”
Grandison had the time to figure out where he fit at Illinois after two successful seasons at Holy Cross under Bill Carmody. Illini coach Brad Underwood viewed Grandison sitting out the 2019-20 season as beneficial — for player and program.
“Those have a tendency to work more often than not,” Underwood said. “Because they do sit out, they get a year of practice. He spent a tremendous amount of time individually working out with our coaches and then working out with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) in the weight room. That’s a recipe for success, in my opinion, when you sit out and you get a feel and get to know your teammates and get to know terminology and you don’t have the pressure of having to play.”
That scenario doesn’t really exist anymore. Every offseason transfer is met with immediate eligibility at their next basketball home. The acclimation season is shrunk to an acclamation summer and fall.
Plummer made it work. The Utah transfer didn’t start the 2021-22 season at his best, but found his stride at the end of November and hasn’t missed a beat offensively since. The 6-foot-1 lefty guard is averaging 23.7 points during his last six games while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.
Underwood knew Plummer was an elite shooter. That he’s become an elite scorer — and there is a difference — was a pleasant surprise. But that level of production was only possible because of how Plummer attacked his first few months in Champaign, which meant basically spending all his available time with assistant coaches Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson.
“He’s fit in quite nicely because he’s bought in to our culture of work,” Underwood said. “He spends as much time in the gym as anybody, if not more. That’s helped him. He spends a ton of time on film work and understanding what we do.
“He’s put in his due diligence to buy into what we’re doing. That’s why he’s had so much success. It doesn’t always work for transfers who transfer immediately like that, but he has done that very well.”
The reality of the transfer world and immediate eligibility could change Underwood’s approach to how he addresses bolstering his roster through the portal. The opportunity for sit-out transfers exists in a narrow window and one Illinois will utilize with Baylor transfer Dain Dainja committed and ready to enroll at semester, but without eligibility to play immediately. Otherwise, Underwood will proceed with his usual caution once the portal picks up speed again in the offseason.
“We all want to be old,” the Illinois coach said. “We all want to get old. Old wins. Yet there can be challenges. You actually look around at how many transfers actually have a tremendous amount of success compared to the schools they’re leaving sometimes, and I think it’s a pretty small number. It’s about fit still. We’ve, obviously to this point, hit the jackpot with Plum in the one-year transfer immediately eligible.”